Lakers Have Three Candidates To Trade Or Waive Before Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to make a big decision on trading or waiving at least one player currently on the roster before the regular season. Rules state the Lakers are currently one player over the minimum after signing free agent defender Matisse Thybulle. Fans have started to speculate whether Bronny James will get traded to his father’s next team or if they’ll opt to move someone else.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha named three players as being realistic options to get moved before the regular season:

“Clearly, the Lakers need to dump someone, and I think it’s going to be one of three players. It’s going to either be Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, or Bronny James. I would be personally surprised if they get an asset back for Dalton Knecht or Jaden Hardy. I think if the Lakers had a current trade on the docket where they could flip those guys and get back an asset, they would have already done that.”

All three names make sense since none of them are guaranteed nor expected to be in the rotation next season. Buha added that he doesn’t believe the Lakers could get any assets, like a modest second round pick, for Knecht or Hardy. Bronny could at least get a less valuable second round pick from a team looking to appease LeBron James.

Bronny James Still Makes The Most Sense

The Lakers drafted Bronny to make LeBron happy and to benefit from the unique attraction of a father and son playing together in the NBA. However, the appeal of Bronny playing with LeBron no longer makes sense for them after the latter announced he’d be leaving in free agency.

Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors are trying to add LeBron this summer to change their futures. All three teams would likely trade for Bronny to hold one of the final roster spots.

Trading a second-round pick to get Bronny would be logical since the team in question is also getting LeBron on a contract cheaper than his value. The Lakers could actually get something back that they can use in the future. Adding Collin Sexton to the bench in free agency basically removes Bronny’s chances of playing for this team.

Why Lakers Could Trade Other Players

Bronny remaining in Los Angeles is a possibility since it would be a bad look to admit they only drafted him for LeBron. The Lakers also make a lot of money off Bronny merch since he has a lot of fans across the league.

Knecht getting trade would also be logical since head coach JJ Redick gave up on the young player in his second season by barely playing him. Buha doesn’t believe they can get any assets back for Knecht, but a team lacking shooting could take the chance on him.

Hardy is the least relevant name and may be the smartest pick to get waived. Trading or cutting one of the Lakers’ two recent draft picks creates some negative headlines. Hardy was acquired by the Lakers in the DeAndre Ayton trade with the Washington Wizards and would create the least fan backlash if waived.