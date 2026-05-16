Lakers Linked to 2 Major Thunder Stars to Pair With Luka Doncic

The 2026 offseason will see many NBA stars enter the free agency market and several franchises will compete for their signatures.

The Los Angeles Lakers fresh off a second-round playoff sweep are expected to be active in the free agency market. Just as the playoffs exposed some flaws, they need depth and complementary pieces for Luka Doncic.

According to LakersNation’s Trevor Lane, that pursuit could include a pair of superstars from the Oklahoma City Thunder, defensive specialist Lu Dort, and center Isaiah Hartenstein.

According to Lane, Dort is an intriguing piece to have.

“I think there is a real world where that happens and Lu Dort is available out there on the market,” Lane said on the “LakersNation” YouTube channel. “And if he is, defensively he’s the kind of player that can make some sense for the Lakers.”

If Dort is retained by OKC, it leaves Hartenstein as the star up for a trade or outright signing.

Lakers’ to Explore Ways to Bolster Roster Around Luka Doncic

Dort, 27, is still exercising his player option for next season. He is reportedly paid $18.2 million. As the Thunder manage their books with a deep young core and potential luxury tax implications, decisions could make stars like Dort open to test free agency.

Just like Dort, Hartenstein also has a player option for the 2026-27 season. OKC holds the right to decline that option, potentially making Hartenstein an unrestricted free agent and clearing significant cap space.

The big man’s appeal and free agency status hinge on the Thunder.

“If that doesn’t happen and he is truly available as a free agent, absolutely sign him — he’d be a really good target for the Lakers,” Lane added.

OKC will be forced to decline Hartenstein’s option for the greater good. They already have a loaded roster and will soon touch the apron’s red zone.

Lakers fans have cried for a top center but that hasn’t happened yet. They did get DeAndre Ayton last summer, but it hasn’t been exactly what they had hoped for.

L.A.’s Broader Offseason Outlook

The Lakers saw firsthand against the Thunder what a lack of depth can result in. When Doncic injured his hamstring in early April, the Lakers stopped looking as scary as they did before.

L.A. had to rely on 41-year-old LeBron James to lead them in the playoffs. That is the state of the team and despite eliminating the Houston Rockets in the first round, they looked like a shadow of themselves in the second round.

Doncic remains the focal point no matter what. Any addition will be about complementing the Slovenian. Players like Dort or Hartenstein could provide a much-needed defensive stability, which was shaky all season for the Lakers.

OKC’s preference on the two stars will be what decides who ends up as a free agent at the end of the day.

L.A. still has to deal with its own in-house situation as several of its key players will hit free agency. LeBron James is the headliner, with Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves on a player option.

The Lakers front office will have to be 100% spot on in landing their offseason targets and outgoings so as to avoid any roster imbalance at the end of the day.