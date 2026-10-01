Lakers Tipped To Start New 3-And-D Wing After ‘Best Defender’ Austin Reaves Praise

The Los Angeles Lakers made a ton of roster changes this offseason to build around Luka Doncic, and though the team has yet to commit to a starting lineup for the upcoming NBA season, free agent signing Ziaire Williams is generating buzz around training camp and is a realistic candidate to begin games for the Purple and Gold in just a few weeks.

Williams, 25, joined the Lakers in free agency on a minimum contract with the expectation that he’d be a rotational player this season in Los Angeles.

However, according to a few new reports, the young wing is turning heads to start his Lakers career and could very well be the surprising fifth player in the starting lineup and beat out several of his more established teammates for the coveted role.

Ziaire Williams Turns Heads At Lakers Training Camp

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Williams is making waves early in his Lakers tenure at training camp.

“Ziaire Williams, the player with maybe the most internal buzz, is just 25,” Dan Woike wrote.

Though still relatively new in the NBA, Williams had the best year of his career last season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 34.3% three-point shooting in 56 games.

As his teammate, Austin Reaves recently said, Williams has already proven himself as one of the best defenders in the league alongside Matisse Thybulle, who’s also expected to take a jump this year in Los Angeles.

“Defensively, we’re gonna be much better. (Williams and Thybulle) compete every possession and everybody else fills in their roles and plays the right way. I see how special we can be,” he told reporters after practice.

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“They all annoy the hell out of me. Like I talked about, Matisse and Ziaire, yesterday (they) were on the same team, and it was not my team, which wasn’t fun,” the star shooting guard added. “I think they’re two of the best defenders in the league…I’m excited to have them on our team and see what they can do.”

Thybulle has already proven himself as a top defender in the NBA; that’s clear by looking at his resume.

But the fact that Williams was named by Reaves as one of the best defenders in the league says a lot about a guy who very few fans knew before he joined the Lakers.

Los Angeles’ front office made it a priority to add defense around Doncic and Reaves, and through some early training camp quotes, specifically about Williams, it looks like that worked.

The young wing has a chance to quickly become a top contributor for the Lakers this season, and could be a surprising final addition to the starting lineup, in what would likely be the biggest role of his career so far.

LA’s Bargain Free Agent Wing Poised For Starting Lineup Role

Going off some of the recent reports and comments made by Reaves on Williams, the 25-year-old has a growing chance to be the fifth starter for the Lakers this season.

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Chris Lambert believes he has the versatility and upside to start games for Los Angeles, even though he arrived with low expectations on a minimum contract.

“I’ll continue to say and scream it from the Hollywood sign: ZIAIRE WILLIAMS IS ONE OF THE MOST UNDERRATED PICKUPS OF THE OFFSEASON! While the additions of Walker Kessler or Quentin Grimes stole the headlines, Rob Pelinka snatching up Williams for the minimum has been overlooked,” he wrote.

“We’ve seen players like Derrick Jones Jr. break out when playing on the wing next to Luka; Williams could be exactly that, except he’s even bigger than DJJ was. If JJ Redick’s goal is to roll with the starting lineup that has the highest possible upside, Williams’ comments at media day made it clear he has to be included.”

Williams proved himself as a strong defender last year playing with the Nets, and could very well be the missing piece in this Lakers starting lineup that helps them take a leap on that end of the floor guarding top opposing perimeter players.

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“Being a big 6-foot-10 guard, versatile, could guard wings, forwards, point guards on defense. And then be able to shoot on the perimeter on offense, drive, catch lobs, just do a little bit of everything,” the player said when asked about what he brings to the table for Los Angeles at media day.

If the Lakers start Doncic, Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler, Williams could slide into the fourth spot. Redick has a few other candidates to choose from, some of whom have more experience and a proven resume in the NBA, but the young forward can’t be ruled out, especially after the attention he’s caught to start his tenure in the Purple and Gold.