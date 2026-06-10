Lakers Insider Reveals Top 3 Free Agent Targets to Pair With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for what could be a pivotal offseason. The front office has eyes on bringing impactful additions through free agency to bolster their roster around Luka Doncic.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha, drew up a list of possible targets, and much will depend on how aggressively they pursue them, especially if cap space opens up.

The open market is always limited, however, there are some intriguing additions the Lakers can make to solve some of their roster needs.

Buha shortlisted three top targets, which are Walker Kessler, Peyton Watson, and Jalen Duren. These players could address key needs at center and wing, though landing them won’t be straightforward given their restricted status and team situations.

Lakers’ Top Target to Pair With Luka Doncic: Walker Kessler

Kessler represents a high upside target for the Lakers. The Utah Jazz center is young and has established himself as a formidable interior presence.

The Lakers need interior protection and a new center is high on their target list this offseason. Kessler could be a star they can get if it aligns well.

Kessler will be a restricted free agent this offseason. It means the Jazz have the right to match any offer if they want to keep him. Reports suggest he could command a significant new contract in the mid-to-high range, potentially pushing over $100 million over several years.

A deal for Kessler would test the Lakers’ willingness to invest heavily in the frontcourt.

Kessler’s 2025-26 season was limited by injury as he only played five games. It was unfortunate because the 24-year-old was already building momentum as a consistent double-double star for Utah. He is not a stretch big but can complement Doncic with his efficiency near the rim.

Peyton Watson

Watson is one of the names strongly linked to the Lakers. The Denver Nuggets forward has the perimeter and wing attributes that L.A. is seeking.

The 23-year-old star enjoyed a breakout career-high year which ignited interest. The Lakers are in the race but will have to face a tough battle with Denver, which is keen on retaining its star.

Just like Kessler, Watson is also restricted and projections for his next contract are around $90 million for four years. This is a deal the Lakers can absorb especially if they aim to bring Watson in as a full starter.

The Nuggets view Watson as a key piece and are in a position to match any offer the Lakers bring to the table. However, Denver needs to move some pieces due to cap pressures which may result in moving players like Watson.

Denver is reportedly looking to move other pieces to balance their books while also keeping Watson. Jamal Murray and Christian Braun have been drawn up as potential tradable stars.

Roster-wise, Watson will give the Lakers length and versatility. He can provide secondary creation behind Doncic and guard multiple positions as an athletic wing.

Jalen Duren

Duren is another option for the Lakers in the center position. The Detroit Pistons star is one of the most intriguing young bigs on the market. It makes him valuable enough to command a significant salary for a new deal.

Duren, 22, averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 65.0% shooting across 70 games this season. He was an integral core to the Pistons as they won 60 games.

As a center option, Duren brings strong rebounding and rim protection. He also contributes as a secondary scoring option as evidenced this season with the Pistons.

Any possible extension talks will point to a hefty new deal potentially in the mid to high range to complement his All-Star caliber trajectory.

The Pistons will try by any means necessary to keep Duren alongside Cade Cunningham, which could make signing him challenging for L.A.

The Lakers will need to figure out their own free agency status before scoping the market. LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent and freeing up his space in the cap will create room for one or more of their top free agency targets.





