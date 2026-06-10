Lakers Insider Reveals Top 3 Trade Targets Amid LeBron James Exit Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2026 offseason with a need to strengthen their roster. This season exposed some vulnerabilities that the front office will look to eliminate with solid additions.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the team has a plethora of targets to chase in the trade market, and their asset package could make them go for some high-profile moves.

“Some of these guys are pie in the sky options but with L.A. having upwards of three first-round picks, up to five pick swaps, a second-round pick, and cap space to play with, I think some of these guys could be more attainable than it seems,” Buha said.

The Lakers may open up significant cap space depending on how they handle the future of their free agent stars. The likes of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura will be unrestricted free agents. Austin Reaves is on a player’s option and has been speculated to be a trade chip.

If it goes according to plan, the Lakers can make some notable additions. According to Buha, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trey Murphy III, and Isaiah Hartenstein headline the targets on the Lakers roster.

Lakers’ Top Target: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo is the biggest name among targets this offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks have indicated that they are open to trading him this summer.

A move to take Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee will be a tricky one—not overly tricky just enough to have significant cap effect and draft assets allocations.

The Bucks are expected to demand a massive haul for their franchise cornerstone, whose contract runs through at least 2026-27 with a player option the following season.

“Giannis is going to cost the Lakers all three picks and all the pick swaps,” Buha said

Giving up future assets for one player may look like a risk, however, it may be worth it. At 31-years-old, Antetokounmpo remains a top-five player in the league.

The Greek superstar is one of the top scoring players in the league and he also brings elite rebounding, and defense. Pairing him with Luka Doncic would be a dream scenario for L.A. as the duo is capable of carrying the Lakers deep into the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo’s fit in the cap doesn’t look seamless as his massive salary would consume much of the Lakers’ cap flexibility. It may require the franchise to operate differently in free agency and other depth additions.

Trey Murphy III

Murphy is an interesting target for the Lakers as a more attainable high-upside wing. The New Orleans Pelicans star has been heavily linked to L.A. and could be one of the players to watch out for.

Murphy is on a four-year $112 million deal which makes him cap-friendly. However, the hiccup for a trade will be on what the Pelicans want in exchange for their wing.

“Trey Murphy would probably cost the Lakers all three picks unless they are putting Austin Reaves on the table,” Buha added.

Murphy is young and the Pelicans will be protective and set a high asking price. The Lakers may not be able to offer a full package but creative structures involving outgoing salary and lesser assets could work.

Murphy will address the Lakers’ perimeter scoring and will stretch the floor for Doncic to operate. The Pelicans star averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 66 games this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein

One of the Lakers’ biggest needs this offseason is their interior presence. Reports have indicated that they are in search of a new starting center. Hartenstein has emerged as a strong, more realistic target.

The Oklahoma City Thunder center will cost the Lakers less than various other additions and will solve a key problem. Compared to a superstar like Antetokounmpo, he represents a targeted fix for frontcourt deficiencies without sacrificing all draft capital.

Hartenstein, 28, is currently on a three-year deal worth $87 million. After missing out on the NBA Finals, the OKC may need to ponder roster adjustments which involve shedding some space in their cap.

Alongside Doncic, Hartenstein would be a strong fit. He sets strong screens, rolls effectively, and provides reliable rim protection and rebounding.

In the coming months, L.A.’s offseason approach will be clearer with more serious targets likely to emerge. The front office will have to prioritize its needs and flexibility for any move.