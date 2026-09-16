Lakers Get Good Trade News on $30M Top Target as Deal Now Easily Gettable

We will find out soon enough whether this offseason was truly as transformative as the Los Angeles Lakers have attempted to make it.

The Lakers have revamped their roster through various offseason moves and, as always, will have to meet weighty expectations. They can meet or exceed those expectations if the many newcomers they have added hit their stride next season, starting with 25-year-old rising star center Walker Kessler.

But that’s not to conclude that the Lakers’ offseason order of operations is in the rear view. The team still has roster needs and a little bit of time on hand to make some changes. Lakers trade speculation is still as free-flowing as ever, with Los Angeles Clippers star Derrick Jones Jr. emerging as a hot name in NBA trade rumors after the Clippers were dealt some serious penalties by the league following a nearly yearlong investigation.

Lakers Could Land Jones for Much Cheaper Than Expected

The Clippers have been docked five first round picks for their shenanigans with the league’s salary cap. Now, they’ll have to search for ways to recoup as much draft capital as possible. The quickest way to do that? Throw all the veterans on the trade block and see what teams are offering.

Jones is among a few players who could soon be out the door. But not so fast, Clippers fans, it doesn’t appear that Jones, who is an otherwise solid player capable of contributing to a championship contender, would return a first round pick in a potential trade, according to Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney.

“The player who is probably most NBA trade-rumor ready is Derrick Jones Jr., who has attracted attention across the league because he is a reliable defensive wing in a league in which nearly every team needs those,” Deveney wrote. “The Clippers probably could not get a first-round pick for Jones, but there is a clamor for his services, and his expiring $10 million salary makes him an easy target.”

For many, Jones, 29, would be the perfect addition to a Luka Doncic-led roster. Jones, a former teammate of Doncic, was a key piece for the Dallas Mavericks in their march to the 2024 NBA Finals. Jones is a versatile utility player with explosive athleticism. The Lakers need some help on the wing, and Jones could be the ideal player to reinforce that position.

Jones Believed to Be On the Trade Block

Clippers reporter Zion Trammel recently listed Jones among three Clippers who are on the trade block in the wake of the penalties the league levied against the franchise for violating salary cap rules.

“Jones Jr. has put up nearly identical numbers through his first two seasons with the Clippers,” Trammel wrote for Sports Illustrated. “He averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, one block, and one steal per game. He started 45 games last year, but with the additions of Brandon Ingram and Rui Hachimura, Jones Jr. would likely have a reserve role. Like (Kris) Dunn, he provides valuable defense as a forward and is in the final year of his contract. He’s owed $10.4 million. If not before the season, teams will line up for Jones Jr. at the trade deadline.”

Clippers writer Tomer Azarly recently reported that Jones has not asked the team to move him and would even be open to extending his contract. Jones, who is entering the final year of a three-year deal, is an attractive trade target because he is on an expiring contract in addition to his two-way versatility.

The Lakers have no known interest in Jones, but given his history with Doncic and the team’s need to bolster its wing depth, Jones stands out as a logical trade target.

And if the Lakers, who have just one tradeable first-round pick, don’t even have to spend it to acquire Jones, that would be considered a massive win.