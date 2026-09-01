Report: Lakers Trying to Get ‘Rid Of’ 24-Year-Old Guard After Failed Trade Talks

September has arrived, and the Los Angeles Lakers have multiple pieces of business they still need to handle.

The Lakers have two major roster areas to address and have to get roster-compliant in the process.

A chunk of the organization’s offseason was spent managing negotiations with free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, who is signing a two-year contract with the rival Minnesota Timberwolves. It is clear why the Lakers viewed Kuminga as a strong option given his youth and perceived upside. Kuminga would have been a strong candidate to start at either small forward or power forward for L.A. next season.

Meanwhile, as the Lakers angled to land Kuminga in a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks, a recently-acquired Laker guard was reportedly among the players the team explored moving.

Lakers Aiming to Cut Ties With Young Guard

There was plenty of reporting surrounding a potential Lakers-Hawks sign-and-trade involving Kuminga. At first, it was reported that Jarred Vanderbilt was a piece involved in a proposal before it was later revealed that the Hawks were hesitant to absorb Vanderbilt’s salary. As the Kuminga saga moved closer to a conclusion, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Jaden Hardy emerged as a new name in trade talks between Atlanta and L.A.

According to Heavy’s own Sean Deveney, after the Lakers tried and failed to include Hardy in a deal to acquire Kuminga, they are now trying to move the young guard.

The Lakers need to drop a player, and Hardy is a good candidate if they can find a taker,” Deveney wrote. “Using him in a Jonathan Kuminga deal was their dream scenario, but now they just want to be rid of him.”

Hardy, 24, was acquired in a deal that sent Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards this offseason.

Hardy split last season with the Dallas Mavericks and Wizards, averaging 9.2 points per game while shooting a tick below 40 percent from the 3-point line.

With the Lakers’ guard depth the least of the team’s concerns, Hardy appears to be a candidate to be waived, along with Dalton Knecht or even Bronny James, if the team is unable to pull off a trade.

L.A.’s Options Narrow as 2026-27 Season Moves Closer

There aren’t abundant ways for the Lakers to improve the roster. The remaining free agents appear to be unflattering, and the Lakers’ limited tradeable assets will make it difficult to execute a deal to bring in talent.

“The Lakers’ tradable draft picks are limited: They own their own 2033 second-round draft pick; they possess a pair of second-round picks from the Wizards in 2031 and 2032 after swapping Deandre Ayton for Jaden Hardy; and the lone first-round pick they’re able to outright swap in a trade is in 2032,” wrote Khobi Price of the California Post. “Outside of that, their other trade assets are mostly players who could be on expiring contracts if their team options for 2027-28 are declined (such as Hardy and Dalton Knecht).”

The Lakers could use roster reinforcements at the wing and backup center positions. A few trade targets who have been mentioned are Chicago’s Jalen Smith, Milwaukee’s Jericho Sims, and Sacramento’s De’Andre Hunter.