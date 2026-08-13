Lakers Proposed to Land $95M Star PF Next to Luka Doncic in Massive Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers deserve applause for the offseason they have had, but their work is not done yet.

LeBron James’ exit started the proverbial fire inside the L.A. front office as the franchise pushed to make sweeping changes in efforts to assemble a title contender around superstar point guard Luka Doncic. Adding 25-year-old rising star center Walker Kessler wasn’t a bad start. (No matter how much folks will say he’s overpaid.)

From there, the Lakers got busy in free agency, snagging Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Ziaire WIlliams, Matisse Thybulle and Kevon Looney. Meanwhile, the pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonthan Kuminga has continued for well over a month.

The Lakers’ interest in Kuminga is undeniable, so is the 23-year-old forward’s on-paper fit. But L.A. should turn back to the trade market and pick up a player that could work even better alongside Doncic and co.

Lakers, the Perfect Sharpshooter for Luka Doncic is in Denver

Elite Doncic-led teams have consistently produced from the 3-point line. For the Lakers to reach their ceiling, they need to load up on marksmen. One player who makes too much sense not to acquire is Denver Nuggets star Cameron Johnson. That’s who the Lakers need to explore trading for right away.

Here’s a massive four-team trade framework involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets that sends Johnson to L.A.

Lakers receive: Cameron Johnson and a 2031 second round pick (via MIN)

Hornets receive: Christian Braun and Dalton Knecht

Timberwolves receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Zeke Nnaji

Nuggets receive: Josh Green, Royce O’Neale and second round picks in 2027, 2028 and 2030 (via CHA, MIN)

From there, the Nuggets re-sign restricted free agent Peyton Watson to a four-year, $113.1 million deal.

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Lakers the starting power forward they need in Johnson, a knockdown 3-point shooter, while helping the Nuggets shed salary and finally create the financial room needed to re-sign Watson. Minnesota would restore frontcourt depth, while Charlotte would land Braun, who has shown immense potential when healthy, and take a flier on Knecht, a 25-year-old wing with untapped potential.

Why Denver, Minnesota, Charlotte and L.A. Do the Deal

For the Nuggets, moving Johnson and the $23 million he is owed next season and Braun finally opens up the room to re-sign Watson. Now the Nuggets get to go into next season with their Big Three of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon in place while reintegrating Watson to the mix. As long as the Nuggets have their title-winning trio intact, they will be in the mix among the top teams in the West.

Meanwhile, the Wolves replenish their frontcourt depth after trading Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason. Vanderbilt adds to Minnesota’s already-elite defense while Nnaji is a young starting-caliber wing with two-way impact.

The Lakers move away from the Kuminga saga and address their need for a starting power forward in adding Johnson. The 30-year-old is a proven playoff starter with NBA Finals experience.

Last season, Johnson averaged around 12 points per game and, more importantly for the Lakers, sank a blistering 43 percent of his 3-pointers attempts.