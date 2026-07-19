Lakers Proposed Trade Adds 5x All-Star, Elite Lob Threat Around Luka Doncic

The busy offseason doesn’t seem ready to end quite yet. The Los Angeles Lakers are in hot pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga, but both parties have yet to close the gap in contract negotiations.

Although the Lakers have made some potentially impactful additions to the roster this summer, they are in major need of depth at the forward position, which explains why they view Kuminga a top offseason priority.

Kuminga would likely help patch some of L.A. defensive gaps, but there is a chance the franchise has to pivot elsewhere for an upgrade if no agreement is reached even after LeBron James — who departed the team earlier this month — chooses where he plays next.

A Potential James Harden-Centered Framework That Gets the Lakers an Elite Shooter

One of the biggest hits the Lakers took this summer was in the shooting department after losing Rui Hachimura to the rival Clippers. That’s a nearly 45% 3-point shooter out the door, which is why the Lakers might be well suited to target the still-sharpshooting Klay Thompson in a trade.

In the hypothetical four-team scenario, the Lakers acquire Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford and AJ Johnson from the Mavericks. Dallas lands Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith before turning around and signing James Harden in free agency. Meanwhile, the Lakers send Bronny James to the Cavaliers, setting the stage for Cleveland to lure LeBron James in free agency. Moving Harden would also help fit James seamlessly into the offense, where he could take over as the starting point guard.

L.A. Acquires Two Key Rotation Pieces

Adding Thompson and Gafford would make plenty of Lakers fans happy with the offseason.

Although L.A. already has its center of the future in Walker Kessler — who was acquired through a seismic sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz earlier this month — Gafford would serve as a dependable backup option. Plus, he is a proven, clean fit next to Luka Doncic from their time as teammates on the Mavs.

Gafford might even be the highlight of this deal for the Lakers. The tandem of Kessler and Gafford would give L.A. one of the strong interior presences in the NBA. Gafford, 27, has been speculated as a potential Lakers trade target for years. The Mavs, according to reports, are prepared to listen to offers for the big man.

Thompson, too, is on Dallas’ trade block, according to reports. Thompson’s 2024 free agency decision reportedly came down to the Mavs and Lakers, and he ultimately chose Dallas because of the opportunity to play alongside an elite playmaker in Doncic. Getting to share the court with Doncic again and returning closer to home would likely be the biggest incentives if Thompson were to request a trade to Los Angeles.

At 36 and past his prime, Thompson is no longer the Warriors two-way superstar from years ago, but he could be a star bench player for the Lakers. Thompson averaged roughly 12 points per game and registered a 38% 3-point percentage last season.

If L.A. is unable to get its hands on Kuminga, which definitely seems like a possibility, a trade for Thompson and Gafford might be an excellent fallback option.