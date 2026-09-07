Lakers Get Good News on $25M Top Trade Target After Free Agent Signing

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are down to just three options: cut one player and call it a summer, sign a free agent (and then waive two players) or make a trade.

We are a week into September, but the trade rumors surrounding the Lakers have yet to subside. Team insider Khobi Price reported recently that if the Lakers make a trade, they would likely look to beef up the frontcourt.

“If they do make any additions to their roster before training camp starts in a month, it’d likely be big man depth behind (Walker) Kessler and Kevon Looney, who they signed to a veteran’s minimum contract,” Price wrote. “They will still need to trim their roster by at least one player by the start of the regular season to become compliant with the league’s rules. Besides that, most of the Lakers’ major moves are behind them.”

Although the Lakers could certainly make use of another big man, they are still rather light on the wing. For that reason, Price recently mentioned Sacramento Kings star De’Andre Hunter as a player the Lakers may have on their radar. Hunter has one year remaining on his contract, meaning L.A. would have to make a trade to acquire him.

Lakers Could Benefit as Hunter’s Position Drops in Sacramento

The Kings, meanwhile, recently made the NBA’s latest notable free agent signing, bringing aboard former All-Star Ben Simmons on a one-year minimum contract. For the Lakers, the good news is that Simmons landing in Sacramento makes Hunter more expendable, according to Kings reporter Will Zimmerie.

“With so much going on, lost in the shuffle is the future of De’Andre Hunter, who enters the year on an expiring $24.9 million contract,” Zimmerie wrote for Sports Illustrated. “And after the Kings signing of Ben Simmons, could be an even better trade asset for Sacramento than just days ago.”

Hunter, 28, split last season between the Cavaliers and Kings, averaging close to 14 points per game in 45 appearances. A 6’7” forward, Hunter would be an easy answer at the small forward or power forward positions for the Lakers and, while he is set to earn nearly $25 million next season, he is entering the final year of his deal.

If Hunter were to hit the trade market, he would theoretically be the easiest player (Scott) Perry has tried to move since taking over as the Kings’ general manager,” Zimmerie wrote. “His expiring deal makes him even more valuable and movable, as no team in the league is keen on taking on future money right now.”

Is Hunter the Answer for L.A.?

It is still uncertain whom the Lakers see as their starting power forward entering the season. Newly-signed forwards Sandro Mamukelashvili and Ziaire Williams are candidates for the role, but if the Lakers were to make a trade for someone of Hunter’s ilk, that player would likely have the edge.

The Lakers could use Hunter, and the Kings could benefit from moving him soon.

It’s a never-ending circle of options surrounding Hunter, and now Simmons,” Zimmerie wrote. “Would Perry capitalize on the opportunity to get assets back for Hunter’s expiring contract? It doesn’t help that the returns for both LaVine and Sabonis have been poor enough for them both to remain on the roster, so moving Hunter could help offset the lackluster returns of either player.”

Though Hunter has changed teams multiple times as of late, he is a proven starter and has demonstrated consistency over his career, especially in the first 5 ½ seasons of his career playing for the Atlanta Hawks.