Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James for Unique Return After LeBron Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers have already been informed of LeBron James’ decision to move elsewhere. Now, the franchise is faced with a decision of its own regarding another James.

The Lakers will decide on either keeping Bronny James for his development in L.A. or facilitating a father-son reunion by trading him to wherever the older James ends up.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, any move for LeBron may be a catalyst for trading his son.

“Trading Bronny to wherever he goes is not a difficult thing for the Lakers to do because his salary is so small,” Lane said. “That should be relatively easy to accomplish.”

The Lakers have fully guaranteed Bronny’s $2.3 million salary for next season, meaning he is part of the roster officially. However, his low cap hit makes him an attractive piece for teams eyeing LeBron, potentially sweetening the deal to land the veteran superstar without major financial strain.

How the Lakers Can Execute a Bronny James Trade

Los Angeles knew from the onset that LeBron walking was a huge possibility. This meant that Bronny’s future was always uncertain, seeing how he was mostly on the roster because of his father’s influence.

The new look roster led by Luka Doncic could use an extra roster spot to add more high-impact stars from free agency. Bronny could be moved to get that spot. His fully guaranteed deal simplifies any movement.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who are among the favorites to land LeBron, have reportedly kept roster spots open in case they needed to add his son in a deal.

At this stage, Bronny isn’t going to fetch significant trade value on his own. However, he serves as a meaningful added incentive if James decides on his next team.

“I think best-case scenario, what we are talking about here is a second-round pick,” Lane added.

The Lakers could be open to the path of moving Bronny to open up roster space, which is why trading him can be a unique move. His place in the roster doesn’t at all impact cap flexibility, but he is down the pecking order in guard depth when there are other positions in need of depth pieces. L.A. can also recoup a draft asset or two after the Walker Kessler trade.

Lakers’ Patience With Bronny

Bronny, in his second year, didn’t get serious minutes to really gauge his development from his rookie year. He did play considerably more games in 2025-26, but mostly on very low minutes.

Bronny doesn’t cost much to keep and the worst outcome for the Lakers is to monitor his development for at least one more year as a deep reserve or two-way contributor. However, there won’t be much to look forward to for a guard with few field minutes.

At this stage, Bronny’s development may be halted in L.A. as it aims for a contention window. Roster spots are premium for any potential contender and opening one could mean they can add a free agent to better suit their rotation.

The Lakers will explore it both ways and if they see fit to keep Bronny around, he will be part of the depth. If there is a chance that he can be traded even for minimum returns, they can also move him.





