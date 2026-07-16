Lakers Proposed Trade Moves Bronny James for Rising Star in 3-Player Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers decided not to waive Bronny James this offseason. However, that has not put his future in L.A. at ease or confirmed his stance for the upcoming season.

At year three, James has not earned a stable role to warrant a consistent rotation spot to contribute. He did play more games in 2025-26, but not enough minutes on the floor. Now with his father gone, it put in a vulnerable situation.

In the Lakers’ new approach to add new pieces around Luka Doncic, the younger James could open opportunities for more impactful additions.

One hypothetical scenario involves the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade. The Lakers would send James, Jarred Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ 2031 second-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for versatile wing Herbert Jones.

The Lakers have been linked with wing additions this offseason. Jones is an option they can follow up on to get more depth in the forward position following several departures.

Lakers’ Bronny James Trade Idea Targets Pelicans’ Wing

James became fully guaranteed for 2026-27 at approximately $2.3 million. It keeps him on a standard deal, but not significant enough to cause too much headache about his contribution or impact on the cap space.

He hasn’t gotten reliable minutes on a contending roster and the Lakers may decide to clear his spot instead of having him stay. His father’s decision to move out of L.A. removes the primary sentimental tie that might have kept his son in the mix.

The Lakers may move on from betting on developmental pieces as they hope to contend around Doncic.

Vanderbilt has always been reportedly linked with various trades. His salary is close to significant enough to accommodate incomings like Jones. Offloading him alongside James makes sense now.

New Orleans is reportedly listening to interests on the majority of its pieces with the aim of getting future flexibility. Jones is one of those pieces and the franchise could be willing to take James and provide him with a less pressured environment to develop.

James’ departure has been discussed mainly in the context of reuniting him with his father, LeBron James, wherever he lands next. However, the older James and his camp haven’t signified any interest in having a father-son reunion.

Lakers Adding Wing Versatility With Jones

At 6-foot-7, Jones brings length and versatility to the wings. He can guard multiple positions, which the Lakers can find more impactful than his numbers. He is not much of a scorer, but could offer traits that translate to more consistent production in a better situation.

For starters, if he joins the Lakers, Jones would contribute more minutes than James would have as a rotational piece. He can help some of the Lakers’ defensive deficiencies and, at only 27-years-old, can be a long-term piece.

Jones is a regular starter for New Orleans although injury woes in the last couple of seasons is a concern. Jones played only 20 games in the 2024-25 seasons and 56 this past season.

This framework offers the Lakers the most affordable opportunity to add a wing. Several of their linked stars to the position would be joining on a much higher deal than Jones’.





