Lakers Get Major Update on $23M Prized Wing Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers were widely linked with Denver Nuggets wing Cameron Johnson dating back to last year and at the start of this offseason. Alas, the Lakers trade target is reportedly unavailable, with reports suggesting the Nuggets have “rebuffed” teams that have called to express interest in Johnson.

“Numerous teams have called the Denver Nuggets hoping they’d be willing to dump forward Cam Johnson, who’s owed $23.06 million in the final year of his contract, but those inquiries have been rebuffed, league sources told HoopsHype,” insider Michel Scotto reported this week.

Johnson, who played only 54 games last season due to injuries, shot career-highs from the field (.480) and three (.430), further establishing himself as one of the best sharpshooting wings in the league. Although he didn’t shoot as efficiently in the playoff series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets were “pleased” with Johnson and have every intention of holding onto him, added Scotto.

Lakers Trade Target: Cameron Johnson

The news is a blow to the Lakers, who could really use a player with Johnson’s skillset. While they added quality shooters like Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili this summer, none of those players rank as good perimeter defenders. On the flip side, they added some solid perimeter defenders like Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, but neither wing is known for consistent offensive production.

The Lakers likely know they still need a quality 3-and-D wing, which is why they continue to be linked to the likes of P.J. Washington and Jonathan Kuminga.

Lakers Not Done Making Moves

The Lakers have 16 players signed to the roster entering the 2026-27 season (not including two-way players) and remain active in the free agency/trade market. According to insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers remain interested in a sign-and-trade scenario for Kuminga, even after their recent pickups of Thybulle and Williams.

“They do, I think, still have interest in Jonathan Kuminga,” Fischer said. “… Jonathan Kuminga and his representation are very much hoping that if LeBron doesn’t choose Cleveland, that Cleveland, with that connection with Kenny Atkinson, will be a real suitor for a legitimate starting role and a pretty big payday for Jonathan Kuminga.”

While the Lakers have exhausted all their cap space after the flurry of free-agent signings this summer, they can use the contracts of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht to make another move or two. According to Fischer, Kuminga had strong interest in coming to Los Angeles to fill the hole at the wing spot.

“I do think that if Kuminga wanted to come to the Lakers and just decided we’re going to L.A., I think there is still wiggle room and opportunity to make that happen even after the Thybulle and Ziaire Williams additions right now.”