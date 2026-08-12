Proposed Lakers Trade Lands 40% 3-PT Shooter, Key Bench Scorer for Knecht

The Los Angeles Lakers are still one of the franchises expected to make moves this summer. They have been one of the busiest teams, and the current look of the roster could call for more upgrades.

The options are few and far between for the Lakers to solve key roster needs. One such need is 3-point shooting around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. With several guards and wing option links, an opportunity could arise to get a star in that area.

In a trade proposal, the Lakers engage in a four-team framework to land Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Max Strus. The trade involves the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons as facilitators.

Cavaliers receive: Michael Porter Jr. and second round picks in 2028 (via BKN) and 2030 (via DET)

Nets receive: Jarrett Allen and Jarred Vanderbilt

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder and Dalton Knecht

Lakers receive: Max Strus

Lakers Proposed Trade Moves Dalton Knecht for Sharpshooter

The trade to bring in the seasoned Strus would not be complicated despite involving four teams. The Lakers’ side is clean on the numbers because they would be matching Strus’ expiring money for the 2026-27 season.

Strus is owed roughly $16.66 million, and the pieces the Lakers would be sending out in this proposal would be enough to fit the incoming salary. It is a near-dollar-for-dollar trade, which would prevent any potential restrictions in making an addition on a significant standard contract.

The Lakers would move Knecht’s not-so-significant deal to Detroit. The Pistons would be adding a low-cost piece for needed flexibility.

The Cavs, who are major drivers of this framework, would be moving the most salaries as well as receiving the most significant player in the deal in Porter. This proposal also sees the franchise re-signing James Harden to a two-year $82.6 million deal.

This would essentially put Cleveland in a tough cap position but not overly restrictive as they would match Porter’s deal. Only having a small portion left for Harden’s contract, which could be in the space of his player option, which he declined earlier this offseason.

Banking on Strus’s Impact

Strus is not a high-impact or production-heavy star, but could be exactly the kind of star to complement Doncic. He shot 40 percent from beyond the arc last season, albeit in just 12 games played, and although not elite outside of long-range shooting, he would improve the Lakers’ perimeter game.

He is not coming in a secondary role or something of that sort but would give the Lakers something different on the wing.

Strus, 30, averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season. He played only 12 games due to injury and has battled a fair share of injuries over the years, which perhaps has been a concern for teams that have looked into a trade for the veteran wing this offseason.

Strus hasn’t been reported as a player of interest for the Lakers. But he is a versatile guard-forward option who could provide minutes during the minutes that Doncic and Reaves are not on the floor. A proven playoff contributor, especially in his time with the Miami Heat, Strus could also be someone the Lakers depend on in the postseason.