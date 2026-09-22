Lakers Predicted to Land Elite 3-Pt Shooter in 2-for-1 Trade to Finalize Roster

Anew Los Angeles Lakers trade idea enables the franchise to add career 40% 3-PT shooter Grayson Allen, who made a career-high 3.1 threes per game last season for the Phoenix Suns.

Allen ranked 12th in the NBA in 3PM last season, further establishing himself as one of the best volume marksmen in the league. In his eight-year career, he has averaged 2.2 made threes per game at a solid clip of 40.3%.

The hypothetical Lakers trade swap would see the Charlotte Hornets land veteran wing Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden Hardy’s expiring $6M salary in exchange for Allen. The Hornets acquired Allen from the Suns as part of the Miles Bridges trade this summer.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Grayson Allen

Lakers would receive: Grayson Allen

Hornets would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy

Why the Lakers Do It

The Lakers, who ranked 23rd in the league in 3PM last season, could use shooting reinforcements to pair with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. While free-agency acquisitions Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton will help in that regard, the Lakers are still projected to finish as a mid-tier 3PT shooting team this upcoming season.

Besides his elite marksmanship, Allen will bring an element of toughness that may be missing from the Lakers. The 30-year-old is a relentless competitor who fights through every screen, dives for loose balls and never hesitates to stand up for his teammates

Those are the intangibles every coach covets, particularly JJ Redick, who shares a long-standing history with his fellow Duke alumnus. Both players were notorious for being villains during their time at Duke and carried a similar mentality into the NBA. On his “Old Man & The Three” podcast in 2020, Redick and Allen bonded over their similar career paths and why they were hated as much as they were at Duke.

Allen would be willing to give it his all for coach Redick, another reason for the Lakers to explore the potential trade scenario with the Suns.

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Why the Hornets Do It

The Hornets clearly sent Miles Bridges to the Suns in a salary-dump move, acquiring Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale in exchange. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for them to retain both Allen and O’Neal, given their logjam at the wing and guard spots.

Besides signing Coby White in free agency, the Hornets acquired veterans Naz Reid, Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith via trades to further bolster Charles Lee’s rotation. Furthermore, they still have Grant Williams and Pat Connaughton on the roster, and remain committed to Liam McNeeley and Tidjane Salaun.

Allen projects to get lost in the shuffle. The Hornets stand to benefit from offloading his contract that pays him $18.1M in 2026-27 and $19.3M in 2027-28.