Lakers Projected To Trade Jarred Vanderbilt For Explosive Timberwolves Wing

After missing out on free agent Jonathan Kuminga, many expect the Los Angeles Lakers to make another move in the NBA offseason, and that could involve a trade swapping Jarred Vanderbilt for another player who could help the team’s title hopes.

Though many believe the Lakers are still searching for a power forward in a trade to fill a hole in the roster, other players could be available, and according to a recent report, Los Angeles is expected to be a top landing spot for a wing who looks to be on the move.

According to HoopsMatic.com, Josh Green of the Minnesota Timberwolves highlights recent NBA mock trades, and guess what: the Lakers are the franchise he’s been proposed to be sent to most. Even more so, in mock trades that see Green go to Los Angeles, it’s Vanderbilt that the Lakers are predicted to send out for the former first-round pick.

Lakers Atop Josh Green Trade Landing Spots

As both HoopsMatic and Hoopshype.com reported, the Lakers are the most-common landing spot for Green, who was sent to Minnesota alongside LaMelo Ball in a deal earlier this summer.

“NBA Trade Machine: Josh Green appeared in 13.9% of trades built on HoopsMatic over the past 24 hours. Of his trades, his most common destinations were LA Lakers (17.4%), Memphis (13.4%), and Miami (13.0%). The players traded for him most often were Jarred Vanderbilt (17.4%), Taylor Hendricks (10.9%), and Terance Mann (9.3%).”

Green is expected to be moved from the Timberwolves, and according to mock trades by the public, the Lakers are expected to be the most-likely destination.

As Hoopshype mentioned, Vanderbilt is also the most-often traded player for Green, someone the Lakers have been shopping all summer.

The two have very similar contracts, and in most NBA trade machines across multiple websites, a straight-up swap for Green and Vanderbilt is doable.

Lakers receive: Josh Green

Timberwolves receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

However, both teams are relatively limited in terms of what they can do to move money around, so a trade with these two players is easier said than done. Additionally, Minnesota might not want to add Vanderbilt, while the Lakers are looking for more forwards, rather than a smaller wing/guard like Green.

Still, Anthony Edwards has high praise for Vanderbilt, and if the Lakers are willing to take back Green, this trade can’t be ruled out.

Why Would Green Be On The Way Out Of Minnesota?

The reason that the Lakers and several other teams have been potential trade landing spots for Green is almost strictly due to the Timberwolves signing Kuminga.

As reported by multiple NBA insiders, after adding Kuminga, Minnesota has some moves to make to create some financial flexibility, and Green is expected to be on the way out.

“Josh Green and Donte DiVincenzo are the obvious names Minnesota can trade and immediate open the cap flexibility they need to sign Kuminga and at least one other player to reach the roster minimum 14 players entering the 2026-27 season,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported. “The Timberwolves have until the end of August to decide on whether to trade or ultimately waive-and-stretch Josh Green to have enough financial flexibility to sign Jonathan Kuminga.”

Josh Green and Donte DiVincenzo are the obvious names Minnesota can trade and immediate open the cap flexibility they need to sign Kuminga and at least one other player to reach the roster minimum 14 players entering the 2026-27 season. https://t.co/m7TjkwD9zg — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 26, 2026

There is a chance Green is waived, especially if the Timberwolves don’t find a realistic trade for the 25-year-old while getting some decent assets back in return.

It remains to be seen if Minnesota would want to take on Vanderbilt’s contract, as the Lakers have been doing anything they can to move on from him.

Still, Green’s future is uncertain, and according to the public, Los Angeles could be his top landing spot. The Lakers will likely need to make another move this offseason, and though he wouldn’t fill the gap at the power forward position, he could offer some youth and athleticism alongside the team’s new roster.