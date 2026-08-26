Lakers Proposed to Trade for Jonathan Kuminga After New Report

The Los Angeles Lakers may be close to acquiring Jonathan Kuminga after all, with a new report claiming that the Congolese forward “prefers” linking up with Luka Doncic over joining his other suitor, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“For Kuminga, I still think his situation comes down to Minnesota or Los Angeles,” insider Jake Fischer said during a B/R livestream on Tuesday.

“Kuminga, I think, has seemed to prefer going to the Lakers; they have the most opportunity to negotiate there.”

The report noted that the Timberwolves can offer only $6M through their TPMLE to Kuminga, while the Lakers have more financial flexibility and could offer a deal in the $15-$18M range in a potential sign-and-trade. As such, the Lakers reportedly still hold leverage if they can find a suitable deal with the Atlanta Hawks, which declined Kuminga’s $24.3M player option for the 2026-27 season.

Lakers Trade Idea Ends Kuminga Saga

Amid the reports, a new Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would see the Purple & Gold franchise sign Kuminga to a deal starting in $15M per season. As part NBA CBA rules, the Lakers would have to ink Kuminga to a three-year contract in a sign-and-trade, even though the second and third years need not include guaranteed money.

Lakers would receive: Jonathan Kuminga (at $15M per season via sign-and-trade)

Hawks would receive: Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, 2033 second-round pick

Why the Lakers Do It

Despite all their movement this summer, the Lakers still need a starting small forward, with Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle expected to battle for the elusive spot. At this stage, Grimes is expected to get the nod, but the Lakers may prefer a younger, more explosive player with higher defensive upside. Granted Kuminga isn’t the playmaker or shooter Grimes is, he brings a different dynamic to the Lakers offense.

Even the Lakers reportedly recognize it. Per multiple insiders, the Lakers promised Kuminga the role of starting SF during their free-agency meeting in July.

Why the Hawks Do It

According to multiple insiders, Jarred Vanderbilt’s contract is a major sticking point in trade negotiations between the Lakers and Hawks. Atlanta’s caution is justified. Persistent heel, foot, and lower-leg issues have sidelined Vanderbilt for nearly half of all regular-season games over the last three years (130 of 246). Beyond the health red flags, his total lack of offensive development and nonexistent three-point threat render him virtually unplayable in high-leverage situations.

Compounding the issue is Vanderbilt’s $13.2 million player option for the 2027–28 season, which he will almost certainly exercise given his declining market value. The aforementioned Lakers trade idea would ensure the Hawks don’t have to deal with the unfavorable contract, instead acquiring two players on expiring deals.

The Hawks have the option of waiving both Hardy ($6M team option) and Knecht ($6.4M team option) next summer, making both players risk-free additions. In the meantime, the Hawks have nothing to lose by adding two players with high shooting upside. Hardy averaged an impressive 2.5 threes at a clip of 42% for the Washington Wizards last season, while Knecht is a young marksman with untapped potential.