Lakers Major Trade Idea Lands $220 Million Knicks All-Star for LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a position to make several key moves this offseason. In some part, some moves will be dependent on what they do with LeBron James.

The 41-year-old superstar will be an unrestricted free agent this summer with no firm decision on where he will play next season.

That noted, one of the stars generating attention to join the Lakers is New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, exchanging James for Towns is a move that doesn’t look far-fetched.

While the Lakers will be getting the much younger Towns, a straight-up swap aligns salary-wise and addresses immediate needs for both franchises heading into a critical offseason.

The Lakers would gain a younger, high-scoring big man to complement their backcourt stars like Luka Doncic. The Knicks would add a proven winner and playmaker to ease pressure on Jalen Brunson.

How the Lakers Could Move James For Towns

The trade proposal suggested by Favale is a direct swap with no strings attached. The salary matching looks clean for this one-for-one exchange and no major fillers are required. Although looking at James’ age, the Knicks may tweak their asking for role players or picks in the final negotiations.

Towns is on a four-year $220 million deal which runs out after the 2027-28 season with a player option for that year. He will earn around $57 million next year which is a bit higher than James’ cap space this season.

Towns’ acquisition is an immediate production from a still-dominant interior and perimeter threat without fully committing long-term, given his expiring deal after 2026-27.

“The Lakers would wave bye-bye to their 2027 cap-space plan with Towns in the fold, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll sign or trade for anyone who’s actively better than him,” Favale wrote. “Plus, he will be an expiring contract that summer. Moving him for value or as part of a larger deal would absolutely be on the table.”

The Knicks have a strong connection to James through president Leon Rose. He served as James’ agent for almost a decade in his earlier years. Compared to Towns’ salary, James can join on a lower deal which will suit their flexibility.

With No LeBron James, Towns’ Potential Fit Los Angeles

Towns is a seasoned star in the NBA and has certainly elevated the Knicks ever since he joined from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers can benefit from a strong interior presence around Doncic. The Slovenian has a history of making good of the game with centers around him. The Lakers haven’t found that right big man fit and Towns may just be the player.

“In the meantime, while Towns is a little ground-bound for a Luka Doncic partner, Los Angeles could get the best of floor-spacing and rim-running worlds with him and Deandre Ayton,” Favale added. “The two could play separately, and thanks to KAT’s three-point range, they could also log tandem reps that would render the Lakers absolutely gigantic.”

Towns is shooting at a career rate of almost 40% from beyond the arc, and for his size, he moves like a guard. He is also a good secondary scoring option, has a strong double-double production, and playoff impact.

This is everything the Lakers are looking for but with the Knicks’ strong showing in the playoffs this year, they may not resort to breaking that core.





