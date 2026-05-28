Lakers Bold Trade Pitch Lands Star They ‘Need’ to Form Monster Luka Doncic Duo

The Los Angeles Lakers will seek to explore guard additions this offseason to improve backcourt depth heading into the 2026-27 season.

Various names have been floated around, but the Lakers’ front office will weigh several options from cap flexibility to roster fit, to piecing the right puzzle around franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic.

According to BasketNews writer Orazio Cauchi, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is a player the Lakers should target.

“DiVincenzo is having a strong season in Minnesota as a versatile guard with two-way impact,” Cauchi wrote. “His arrival would provide JJ Redick with additional lineup flexibility and an aggressive edge for the postseason.”

DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field. He played all 82 regular-season games and was a crucial part of a strong Minnesota team.

In Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs, DiVincenzo tore his right Achilles tendon. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss significant time — potentially much or all of the 2026-27 season as he recovers.

This means that any potential deal will likely stall, but it also creates an opportunity for franchises that are willing to be patient to get a guard of his profile.

DiVincenzo’s Contract and Fit in a Lakers Trade

DiVincenzo’s injury came at the worst possible moment in his career. He was entering the final year of a four-year deal he signed in 2023, which meant he was up for an extension this summer.

DiVincenzo, 29, is still an appealing piece to add to the roster. He brings experience and defensive stability to the backcourt and he is a decent 3-point shooter with a career average of 38%.

The Lakers won’t have to go overboard to add DiVincenzo to their cap; he earned $11.9 million this season and fits into a mid-level deal for a new contract.

In a proposed trade package that would send DiVincenzo to Los Angeles, the Lakers will have to give up forward Jarred Vanderbilt, second-year guard Dalton Knecht and a 2032 first-round pick which is protected.

From Minnesota’s perspective, this deal will be beneficial for cap flexibility. Vanderbilt is 27 while Knecht is 25, and both players will be suitable role players on a suitable salary. They also get a future draft asset as well.

Is the Deal Worth Making for the Lakers?

DiVincenzo is hardly the only option of a guard that the Lakers might look into which makes their final decision tricky. However, their decision will hinge on which star addresses their backcourt needs.

“DiVincenzo is precisely the type of player the Lakers need,” Cauchi wrote. “He is an excellent defender on the ball and can also be a facilitator and creator on offense.”

DiVincenzo’s presence in the Lakers roster will provide an “aggressive edge” as their defensive lapses in the backcourt with Doncic and Austin Reaves were called out this season. Offensively, DiVincenzo is an ideal non ball-dominant scorer who would fit seamlessly next to the passing wizardry of Doncic.

The big downside to a trade now is that Achilles injury. The standard recovery period will keep DiVincenzo out until towards the end of next season — assuming he makes a quick recovery.

If the Lakers make a move now, they would essentially be acquiring DiVincenzo for the 2027-28 season and beyond. He will be approaching 31-years of age then, but they will be banking on his contribution on a cap-friendly deal.