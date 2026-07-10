3-Team Lakers Trade Pitch Reunites Luka Doncic With Ex-Teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly view their 15th and final roster spot as “a very important piece” of the puzzle and remain hopeful about adding a meaningful player who can complement franchise star Luka Doncic’s skill set.

One player with a proven track record of thriving alongside Doncic — P.J. Washington — has been rumored as a potential Lakers trade target in recent weeks.

Amid the rumors, an X account has floated a potential scenario that will see the Lakers part with Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, a first-round pick sawp and a 2031 second-round pick to land Washington, one of the best 3-and-D wings in the league.

Lakers Trade Pitch for P.J. Washington

The proposed Lakers trade can be seen below:

Lakers would receive: P.J. Washington, Mouhamed Gueye

Hawks would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, 2032 1st pick swap via LAL, 2031 2nd round pick via LAL

Mavericks would receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Jake LaRavia

The Lakers have limited draft assets after sending two unprotected first-round picks to the Utah Jazz as part of the Walker Kessler trade. As such, their only hope of upgrading the roster is to use the contracts of Jarred Vanderbilt (player option in 2027), the expiring deal of Jake LaRavia and their first-round swap to try and get a deal done.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers have been making calls to the Atlanta Hawks for a potential sign-and-trade involving Jonathan Kuminga. However, Washington — who went to the 2024 NBA Finals alongside Luka Doncic — would most definitely be a safer option than the unproven and often inconsistent Kuminga.

“They would have to do some maneuvering like attaching Vanderbilt and Knecht with the two second-round picks they got from the Wizards,” the Lakers insider said on Tuesday. “That’s the only way they can free up some cap space to pursue [Kuminga].”

Should Lakers Trade for Washington?

Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported this week that the Dallas Mavericks could be compelled to move Washington due to their frontcourt log jam.

“There’s a frontcourt log jam in Dallas. They drafted Morez Johnson out of Michigan, they traded for (Santi) Aldama, they have Cooper Flagg, and Derick Lively’s coming back,” Buha said on Monday. “They have this surplus of frontcourt talent and guys in that general 6-foot-8 to 6-foot-10 range.

“P.J. Washington with a ton of money leftover, to me, looks like a guy that for the right price could be likely had. We do have the history of LA. Dallas and optically, the Mavericks would have to hold their own in any trade with the Lakers, but I think that he’s someone that, for the right price, is realistic.”

However, Lakers insider Khobi Price reported this week that the Lakers are hesitant to take on the remaining four years and $89M left on Washington’s contract, even if they have the requisite assets to land the veteran wing.

“The Lakers have long been tied to trade rumors with Mavericks forward PJ Washington, a former teammate of Doncic’s in Dallas, but the fully guaranteed $88.8 million Washington’s owed over the next four years isn’t appealing to the Lakers,” he wrote.

Unlike Kuminga — who will likely come off the bench for the Lakers, Washington will seamlessly slide into the role of starting small forward next to Doncic and Reaves. However, his hefty contract has seemingly given the Lakers cause to pause.