Lakers Massive Trade Pitch Lands $217 Million Star Center Next to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers will be exploring ways to strengthen their frontcourt this offseason.

While options for impactful big men remain limited, adding proven interior production and rebounding has emerged as a priority.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Logan Struck, one intriguing possibility could come from the Sacramento Kings.

“Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis could be on the market this offseason with new general manager Scott Perry leading the franchise, and the Lakers could be a potential buyer for the three-time All-Star,” Struck wrote.

No deal is imminent for now, however, with the Kings’ poor showing this season, they may opt to trade their star center. This may be an opportunity for the Lakers to bring in an All-NBA-caliber star to the mix.

How the Lakers Can Land Sabonis

The Lakers can land Sabonis in a series of ways, but one good framework drafted out by Struck sees a player exchange.

The proposed trade involves the Lakers receiving Sabonis and Devin Carter from the Kings. In return, Sacramento receives Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick from L.A.

This proposal was made before Finney Smith was dealt by the Lakers, so he will be substituted by Dalton Knecht in this scenario.

It looks like a win-win as Sacramento will be getting a solid offensive star in Reaves to help them be a bit competitive and tackle the anti-tanking rule. They also get young talent, a solid rotation player in Hachimura and future draft capital.

For the Lakers, their main focus will be to accommodate Sabonis in their cap. The 30-year-old star is on a four-year $186 million veteran extension which will run through the 2027-28 season. He will earn roughly $45 million next season.

Reaves outgoing salary will be the biggest path for the Lakers. He is on a player option and is eligible for an extension and reports indicate the Lakers are only willing to move him if they land a major star in return. Acquiring Sabonis could be a move that initiates that.

Carter in the deal will be for backcourt depth as the Lakers will not want to be thin in their pursuit of a major star.

Sabonis’ Fit in L.A. With Luka Doncic

Instantly, Sabonis will headline the Lakers frontcourt if he joins. This season showed that they need better interior presence to complement their star guards and wings.

Sabonis has been a consistent double-double star and while the Lakers already have that in DeAndre Ayton, he lacks the defensive intensity that Sabonis can deliver in a competing roster.

Sabonis isn’t a stretch big, which could crowd the floor at times. However, the Lakers can move towards surrounding him with good shooters so that he can flow.

“Sabonis may not be the exact center the Lakers are looking for, but the two-time All-NBA big man is a proven star in this league and could be a great piece alongside Doncic and James,” Struck wrote.

The issue with Sabonis has always been his availability. He seemed to have dealt with that in Sacramento in the past three seasons, however, this season he played only 19 games.

Acquiring Sabonis at his age is a sign of a win-now window. It is a risk the Lakers’ front office can take if the goal is worth it.