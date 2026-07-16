Lakers Proposed to Land Ex-Luka Doncic Teammate in 3-for-1 Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made wholesale changes to their roster this offseason, but failed to add quality depth at the wing position. That’s precisely why they’ve been linked to the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and P.J. Washington, the latter of whom has a track record of thriving playing alongside Luka Doncic.

So, is there a feasible path to land Washington from the Dallas Mavericks?

The following proposed Lakers trade would see the team part with three players to acquire Washington’s $19.8M salary.

Lakers would receive: P.J. Washington

Mavericks would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht

Why the Lakers Do It

Defensive versatility would be the biggest factor. The Lakers added solid shooters like Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili this offseason, but none of those players have the track record of guarding multiple positions. Washington displayed that skill during the Mavericks’ run to the 2024 NBA Finals, consistently guarding the opponent’s best perimeter player.

Notably, Washington did a number on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when the Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of that year’s playoffs, while also making key buckets throughout the series. He was also Dallas’ second-best offensive player, averaging 17.7 points on 47% shooting from deep while being fed by Luka Doncic.

Why the Mavericks Do It

As the Mavericks enter the Cooper Flagg era, it makes little sense for them to hold onto veterans like P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall. Insiders expect them to gradually move all their veterans either this offseason or by next year’s trade deadline, giving Flagg a roster of players that suit his timeline.

The Mavericks would also be wise to dump Washington’s hefty contract and clear their books for 2027, when several All-NBA-caliber players could become free agents.

Lakers Trade Update on P.J. Washington

Granted, Washington’s contract is a risk, but his history of thriving next to Doncic shouldn’t be ignored by the Lakers. Per insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers have been hesitant to trade for Washington, who has four years and $88M left on his contract.

“He is due plenty of money over the next several seasons, and it does appear that while the Lakers shelled out a bunch of cash this past summer, that P.J. Washington is not someone that they’re looking at reuniting with Luka Doncic,” Fischer said.

However, Marc Stein contends that Washington could be worth the risk due to his on-court chemistry with Doncic.

“I think the best P.J. Washington we’ve ever seen was when he was playing with Luka,” Stein said. “So, it’s natural for people to ask and wonder: Is there a connection? Can that connection be rekindled?”

Stein, though, highlighted that the Lakers — who used up all their draft assets as part of the Walker Kessler trade — may not have enough to land Washington from Dallas.

“But the reality is, the Lakers would run into some of the same problems pursuing him that they’re running into pursuing Jonathan Kuminga,” Stein said of the Lakers.