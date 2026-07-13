Lakers Receive Discouraging PJ Washington Trade Update From NBA Insiders

The Los Angeles Lakers continue searching for another impact forward this offseason, with free agent Jonathan Kuminga remaining one of the team’s most closely watched targets.

But if the Lakers are unable to land Kuminga, don’t expect Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington to automatically become Plan B.

During Sunday’s Bleacher Report livestream from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein were asked whether Washington could emerge as the Lakers’ fallback option if their pursuit of Kuminga falls through. While both acknowledged Washington’s proven chemistry with Luka Dončić, they pointed to significant financial and roster-building hurdles that make such a move difficult.

“He is due plenty of money over the next several seasons, and it does appear that while the Lakers shelled out a bunch of cash this past summer, that P.J. Washington is not someone that they’re looking at reuniting with Luka Dončić,” Fischer said.

Luka Dončić Connection Isn’t Enough

Washington has long been viewed as a logical fit for the Lakers because of the success he enjoyed alongside Dončić in Dallas.

After arriving at the 2024 trade deadline, Washington became an integral part of the Mavericks’ frontcourt, providing versatile defense, rebounding and floor spacing while helping Dončić lead Dallas to the 2025 NBA Finals.

Stein acknowledged that history naturally fuels speculation about a reunion.

“I think the best P.J. Washington we’ve ever seen was when he was playing with Luka,” Stein said. “So, it’s natural for people to ask and wonder: Is there a connection? Can that connection be rekindled?”

Still, Stein said the Lakers would face many of the same challenges they have encountered while trying to acquire Kuminga.

“But the reality is, the Lakers would run into some of the same problems pursuing him that they’re running into pursuing Jonathan Kuminga,” Stein said.

Lakers’ Trade Assets Remain the Biggest Hurdle

According to Stein, the Lakers’ limited collection of trade assets continues to restrict what they can realistically offer.

“They only have one tradable first-round swap to offer in trades, right? It’s a 2032 swap.”

That lack of draft capital, aside from limited cap room, is what is holding Los Angeles back from getting a starting wing around Dončić, Austin Reaves and newly acquired center Walker Kessler.

Even if Washington checks many of the boxes the Lakers are seeking in a starting forward, Stein suggested that constructing a deal remains a significant challenge.

Mavericks Have Veterans Available

Stein also shed light on Dallas’ approach to trade discussions involving its veteran players.

“Teams have shown interest in Kyrie Irving,” Stein said. “The Mavs have told those interested teams that Kyrie Irving’s not available.”

He added that Washington, Daniel Gafford and Klay Thompson are among the Mavericks veterans who are more attainable in trade talks.

“Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington are the most available, or the more available, among Mavs vets,” Stein said. “But P.J. Washington, yeah, I just think on both sides that would be, as we speak, a difficult trade to execute.”

Different Outlook Than Recent Lakers Reporting

Fischer and Stein’s assessment contrasts with the opinion recently shared by Lakers insider Jovan Buha, who argued Washington should rank ahead of Kuminga on the team’s wish list.

Buha has maintained that Washington’s four-year, $88.8 million extension is not an obstacle but an advantage, giving the Lakers another player in his prime whose contract aligns with a young core led by Dončić, Reaves and Kessler.

Washington, who turns 28 in August, averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in 56 games last season while continuing to establish himself as one of the NBA’s most versatile two-way forwards.

For now, however, Fischer and Stein believe the Lakers’ path to Washington is no easier than their pursuit of Kuminga. While the fit alongside Dončić remains obvious, Los Angeles’ limited trade assets and Washington’s long-term contract make a deal difficult to envision under the current circumstances.