Lakers Receive Trade Path to $145 Million Nuggets Duo After Major Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are casting a wide net this offseason for possible trade or free agency roster additions. Part of which involves monitoring situations from other franchises.

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, an opportunity may open with the Denver Nuggets.

“The Nuggets are a team to monitor this summer who could soon make significant roster changes,” Sidery wrote. “Denver has let it be known they’re open to listening on everyone not named Nikola Jokic. Veterans such as Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Cam Johnson appear available in the right deal.”

Gordon, in particular, has had his name come up on the Lakers’ radar. In fact, another Nuggets star has come up on the Lakers’ radar is Peyton Watson. However, Denver would reportedly choose to re-sign the breakout star. It makes Gordon a realistic target for win-now teams like the Lakers.

How the Lakers Can Pursue Star

Gordon is on a four-year $133 million extension, which has a player option for the 2028-29 season. His deal kicks in for 2026-27, with a cap hit that makes him one of the significant earners for the Nuggets.

With Jokic and Murray also on substantial deals, the Nuggets are in a difficult position with the luxury tax threshold. The added need to retain Watson could force them to move salary despite their preference to keep Gordon.

The Lakers are projected to have some decent flexibility by letting certain contracts expire. This would mean that the fit for Gordon would likely involve salary-matching assets rather than pure cap space absorption.

Pieces like Rui Hachimura, who is on an expiring deal, and younger prospects like Dalton Knecht would not take significant cap space, which the Nuggets are willing to shed.

The Lakers can seek the free agency market; however, there aren’t many options to look out for to match Gordon’s experience.

Gordon may not be the Nuggets’ priority move this offseason, but the franchise is keeping all doors open, and a good Lakers pitch may warrant a trade.

Nuggets Star’s Potential Fit in L.A.

Gordon will turn 31 before the start of next season, which makes him a decent option for veteran additions for the Lakers. He brings championship experience from Denver’s most recent 2023 title run. He also adds elite athleticism and two-way versatility to the roster.

L.A. would benefit more on the defensive side of Gordon’s game, as he can guard multiple positions. At his best, he is also a decent rebounder, which makes him an all-around solid upgrade to the Lakers roster.

The big red flag with Gordon is his health in recent seasons, and if it doesn’t improve, it will be a risky trade. He endured a frustrating 2025-26 season playing just 36 regular-season games due to recurring hamstring issues and a nagging calf problem that also limited him to only three games in the playoffs across two rounds.

Any move the Lakers make will be them banking on the scenario that Gordon’s injury woes will be behind him. Perhaps the franchise could structure any deal with protections or incentives tied to availability.

When healthy, a lineup of Luka Doncic and Gordon would certainly give the Lakers an edge, pending other possible incomings in the offseason.