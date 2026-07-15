Lakers Proposed to Land 2025 Finals Heroes in 7-Player Mega Trade

The Indiana Pacers made a deep playoff run with an unconventional 12- to 13-man rotation in 2025. However, the Pacers may be ready to move on from a few of their former heroes to integrate some of their new acquisitions. The Los Angeles Lakers could benefit from Indiana shuffling its deck.

The following proposed trade would see the Lakers acquire two of the Pacers’ unsung heroes — Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith — when Rick Carlisle’s team pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to Game 7 of the 2025 Finals.

Lakers Trade Framework

Lakers would receive: Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith and Jay Huff

Pacers would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht

The trade, approved within the CBA’s guidelines, could be a win-win situation for both teams. The Pacers would add a versatile wing defender in Vanderbilt, a secondary ball-handler in Hardy, a solid shooter in LaRavia and an interesting prospect in Knecht.

The Lakers would add two wings with size, athleticism and shooting, and most importantly, a playoff-tested duo that has shone under the brightest of lights. Meanwhile, Jay Huff held his own as Indiana’s starting center last year, filling the void left by Myles Turner. The 7-foot-1 bruiser would be a luxury as a third-string center behind Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney.

Why the Lakers Do It

The Lakers significantly overhauled their roster this offseason, but failed to do enough to shore up their depth at the wing position. Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin would be instant upgrades over the likes of Vanderbilt and LaRavia, and provide more defensive versatility than free-agency pickups Quentin Grimes and Zaire Williams.

Nesmith was arguably the Pacers’ third-best player during their run to the 2025 NBA Finals, as he drained a team-high 2.6 threes at a clip of 49% through 23 playoff games. He also made several big-time clutch buckets in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks and the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toppin established himself as a premier Swiss-army knife player during that playoff run, averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.1 minutes. The athletic forward even found himself in several closing lineups for Carlisle due to his ability to collect key rebounds and script defensive stops at timely moments.

Surely, both Toppin and Nesmith would be excellent additions to the Lakers.

Why the Pacers Do It

If the Pacers have proven anything, it’s their ability to retrofit the team with players being stars in their roles. Vets like Vanderbilt and LaRavia may thrive in that system that encourages players to push the pace rather than getting into half-court sets.

Hardy, who showed flashes of an excellent backup guard in Dallas, could similarly thrive in a role behind Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell.

As for Knecht, the prospective sharpshooter could use a change of scenery after a stagnant first two seasons with the Lakers, where he has struggled to find playing time.

From a financial sense, the aforementioned Lakers trade would see the Pacers land three expiring salaries and Vanderbilt, who has a player option next year. As such, it’s not a very risky proposition.