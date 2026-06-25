Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for Aaron Gordon Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers will be exploring situations from other franchises as part of their offseason trade plans.

The Lakers have been linked with some notable stars but haven’t really solidified their interests. But after the NBA draft, the front office will be looking to get some business done.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Logan Struck, an opportunity may come in the form of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, as the franchise may be open to moving some pieces. The Lakers could pursue a deal for the seasoned forward.

In a proposed deal, the Lakers can send pieces like Jarred Vanderbilt in exchange for Gordon. Any deal for the Nuggets star will depend on his full availability in the trade market.

How the Lakers Can Get Aaron Gordon

Gordon, 30, is still viewed as an important piece for Denver alongside Nikola Jokic. However, reports have pegged the Serbian big as the only untradable player for the Nuggets.

The franchise may prefer moving other pieces like Christian Braun first and has shown reluctance to part with Gordon without a significant haul, but he may still be expendable.

Gordon’s deal is interesting because he just entered the first year of a sizable extension. He will earn around $32 million for the 2026-27 season as part of his four-year $133 million contract. It means that his salary will increase in subsequent years.

For cap constraints, moving Gordon will be important for the Nuggets. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, carries a more manageable $12 million cap hit next season.

A straight swap falls short on value for Denver, so the Lakers would likely need to attach additional pieces like Dalton Knecht and draft capital as they have tradable future firsts in 2031 and 2033, along with second-round assets. This will help the Nuggets address some luxury tax concerns and restock its asset cupboard. But they will lose their competitive edge.

“Of course, none of these players are necessarily upgrades for the Nuggets, but packaging them with draft capital could make it worth it for Denver,” Struck wrote. “The Nuggets will be very limited over the next few drafts, and receiving some future assets in return would potentially make a Gordon trade worth it.”

Cap-wise, the Lakers will gain some flexibility with some of their own movements. LeBron James is entering unrestricted free agency, as is Rui Hachimura. Accommodating Gordon may not come as a hassle, even as the Lakers are reportedly lining up an extension for Austin Reaves.

Gordon’s Potential Impact in L.A

At 6-foot-8, Gordon is a versatile star who can play as a power forward or even small-ball center, and he will complement Luka Doncic’s playmaking. If James decides to remain, it will be a strong lineup for the Lakers.

Gordon brings athleticism, defense, perimeter skills, and immediate two-way impact, which is why the Nuggets still consider him important.

If the Lakers can get him, they will be adding a championship-caliber star to their roster. He was vital in the Nuggets’ 2023 title run, and for experience, he offers L.A. its best shot for the wing upgrade.

Gordon’s recent injury history is alarming. He missed significant time during the 2025-26 season, appearing in just 36 games in the regular season and only three postseason games across two rounds. The Lakers can look at the fact that it is a one-time situation, seeing that it was his lowest number of games in a season since he came into the league.

The potential benefit of a healthy Gordon supersedes any injury concern, and if the Nuggets open a trade opportunity, the Lakers are advised to key into it.





