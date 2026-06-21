Lakers Trade Package For Lu Dort Would Be Very Affordable

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Lu Dort, but they would not have to give up too much for him. Dort has been one of the best defenders on the Oklahoma City Thunder during their dominant three year run as one of the best teams in the league. Oklahoma City fans often credit Dort most for the elite defense as the starter usually tasked with guarding the opponent’s best player.

HITC named the most realistic trade package consisting of minimal assets:

“Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Lu Dort Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, second round draft pick That is the conventional salary-matching idea. Knecht makes $4.2 million next season, LaRavia makes $6 million, and together they get Los Angeles close enough to bring in Dort without touching a first-round pick.”

The trade package would see the Lakers barely giving up anything of note and agreeing to take back salary. Only the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Lakers have the largest spending cash to look on taking on major salary this offseason. A trade for Dort would be the Lakers sending lackluster names like Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia to take on his contract that the Thunder hope to ditch for more cap flexibility.

Lakers Would Be Sacrificing More Players

The biggest risk for the Lakers in this trade would be losing players currently on the roster entering free agency. Both LeBron James and Austin Reaves are arguably the best players on the free agent market and will require new contracts to remain on the roster.

However, it is the other names on the roster entering free agency that will likely lose their spots. Rui Hachimura is likely not returning if the Lakers trade for Dort or another name that adds into the salary currently available to upgrade the roster. Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Jaxson Hayes are all free agents as well.

Dort has a team option worth $17 million as a decent contract entering next season. The Lakers would essentially be replacing Hachimura and others with Dort’s contract. One positive is that they can wait to extend Dort next offseason, especially if LeBron retires after one more season to free up salary cap space then.

Why Lu Dort Helps The Lakers

The biggest thing that the Lakers need to improve is the defense to truly contend with a roster built around Luka Doncic. A backcourt of Reaves and Doncic leaves a lot to be desired on the defensive side.

LeBron getting older makes his defensive contributions a lot less impressive than they used to be. Dort instantly becomes the best defender on the roster and will enter the starting lineup with the “big three” and a center in a dream Lakers world.

The three-point shooting of Dort also helps the Lakers since he will likely get many open three-pointers playing alongside three elite offensive talents. Oklahoma City’s need to save money to preserve their future could be the perfect opportunity for the Lakers to add their perfect target without giving up much.