Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for Zion Williamson Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are monitoring situations with other franchises, with the New Orleans Pelicans particularly an interesting focus. The Lakers have been reportedly linked with several of the Pelicans’ wing and center pieces.

That interest may potentially open the door to a much bigger swing. A star-level acquisition of Zion Williamson may be on the table if the right deal materializes.

According to Sportsnaut’s Austin Konenski, Williamson should be a trade the Lakers shouldn’t pass up on.

“The Los Angeles Lakers would be a very intriguing destination for Williamson,” Konenski wrote. “Los Angeles would likely have to include Rui Hachimura and draft picks to acquire the 25-year-old forward, but it would be worth the price if he stays healthy. Williamson… would be a good fit next to Luka Doncic.”

Building around Doncic will be the prime focus of the Lakers front office, which is why their targets have been aimed at upgrades rather than depth additions. Williamson presents an upgrade in the power forward position.

How the Lakers Could Pursue Zion Williamson

Williamson, 25, is on a five-year, $197 million deal with the Pelicans. He has a cap hit of roughly $42 million for 2026-27, and his deal rises annually with various guarantee milestones tied to games played and weigh-ins. His contract runs out in 2027-28 before he enters unrestricted free agency.

New Orleans has been reluctant to move their former No. 1 overall pick. However, with a potentially lucrative extension looming, they may want to take off his deal in the cap.

The Lakers may look to offer a package that will give the Pelicans some sort of future flexibility. Hachimura is on an expiring deal, and he could be included as a sign-and-trade for Williamson. The Lakers will have to include possibly other pieces and multiple draft compensation, mainly future firsts.

Austin Reaves could have presented a good option for salary-matching, but that was before he agreed to a lucrative extension. He appears unlikely to be included in major deals at this stage, as he is viewed as a vital piece in the Doncic era.

With LeBron James still on the roster, Reaves’ new deal doesn’t make it complicated to fit Williamson; the Lakers star has a cap hold of $20.9 million. It means that the Lakers will have some decent flexibility to add a decent star to the roster, whether or not James utilizes his unrestricted free agency status and moves elsewhere.

High-Flying Star’s Potential Impact in L.A.

Williamson is an interesting option for the Lakers to have. At 6-foot-6, he is a natural power forward who can slot in as a small ball center in the frontcourt. He brings an explosive interior presence that the Lakers have sought to pair with Doncic’s playmaking and scoring.

Williamson will add an extra secondary scoring presence to the roster. He averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, shooting an elite 60.0% from the field — top 10 in the league.

Defensively, Williamson is not a rim protector given his height, but he can give physicality in the paint. The Lakers will solve a defensive need, but may still likely need to explore the market for a rim-protecting big.

The good sign is that Williamson seems to have moved past his injury-prone phase as he played 62 games in 2025-26. Although his health is not consistent with every season, he only played 30 games last year and 70 before that.

The Lakers can look at Williamson’s form in his healthy seasons and work with that. The two-time All-Star can be an important contention piece for a strong roster.





