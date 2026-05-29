Lakers Mega Trade Pitch Flips Austin Reaves for 4 Young Stars, Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers are surrounded by a lot of trade speculation as the franchise aims to bring in pieces to improve the roster.

The Lakers are also ready to move some players as long as they get a suitable return in a trade.

One prominent idea that has been floated involves sending Austin Reaves to acquire a quartet of high-upside players from multiple teams.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, in order for the Lakers to do this, they would not only part with Reaves but also multiple first-round picks.

“You’d essentially be trading Austin and five first-round picks if the Lakers are trading the 2026 25 pick as well,” Buha said. “So Austin and five first-round picks for Onyeka Okongwu, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Yves Missi. That’s a lot of picks.

Reaves is still under contract having signed a four-year, $53.8 million contract in 2023. He has a player option for next season but he is viewed as a valuable trade asset. His profile fits teams looking for mid-level guards for rebuilding.

Lakers’ Proposed Package: Four Players for One Plus Picks

The deal to bring in four players at once is wild in every sense but it will give the Lakers a versatile frontcourt and backcourt infusion.

Okongwu, 25, at 6-foot-10 will fit in for the Lakers in the front court, a position they have been reportedly looking to fill. The Atlanta Hawks star is an intriguing player to have. Another player who can fit in the center role is New Orleans Pelicans star, Missi. He is a much younger option being only 22-years-old.

Two other Pelicans stars included are Jones, 27, and Murphy, 25. These two can inject scoring options and depth.

“I would consider it,” Buha said of the trade. “It’s a lot of draft capital but you are also getting four players and then you are turning one player into four… I would rather have those four guys than Austin … But it’s coming out of a massive cost with your five first-round draft picks.”

One positive for the Lakers is that all four players don’t command huge salaries. Murphy’s $112 million is the highest of the bunch and even that can fall under an MLE deal.

All four are affordable for the Lakers but they will have to sacrifice future assets for immediate roster improvement. If the franchise is desperate enough to also move Reaves.

Reaves has been a steady performer and just had a career-high season, but he will either be a free agent after next season or demand big money for an extension. It makes him a logical piece to move in pursuit of greater depth.

Major Roster Overhaul for L.A.

If the Lakers follow through with this multi-deal and get four stars with one swing, they will have a full roster. The franchise will still have space to add other players as well.

The negative of this deal is that losing a lot of draft capital might come back to bite the Lakers. The franchise’s future flexibility will be limited for an immediate return.

If it works, the Lakers will not have to worry about draft capital. However, if it goes sideways, losing those draft assets will mean that it takes a lot of time to recover and rebuild.