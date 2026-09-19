Lakers Trade Pitch Lands $68 Million All-Defensive Star for Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers exhausted nearly all their premium draft capital to solve one defensive problem. Could they empty what remains to address another?

After acquiring rim protector Walker Kessler in a summer blockbuster, the Lakers could target New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones in a trade designed to upgrade their perimeter defense.

Here is a hypothetical framework:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Herb Jones

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero, a 2032 first-round pick swap and two future second-round picks

The proposal works financially. Jones is set to earn approximately $14.9 million during the 2026-27 season, while Vanderbilt will make $13.2 million. Adding Knecht and Thiero gives New Orleans sufficient matching salary while lowering the Lakers’ payroll.

The harder question is whether Los Angeles can provide enough value to persuade the Pelicans to surrender one of the NBA’s premier defensive forwards.

Herb Jones Is an Ideal Lakers Target

Jones would fit almost seamlessly alongside Luka Doncic, Reaves and Kessler.

A 2024 All-Defensive first-team selection, Jones can guard either backcourt position and most wings. His arrival would give coach JJ Redick a dependable answer against the Western Conference’s elite perimeter scorers while allowing Doncic and Reaves to conserve energy for the offensive end.

Jones also would not require touches to affect games. He can cut behind defenses, run in transition and knock down open three-pointers created by Doncic’s playmaking.

The potential closing lineup of Doncic, Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Jones and Kessler would give the Lakers size, shooting and significantly more defensive resistance than they possessed last season.

Most importantly, the Lakers would add Jones without breaking apart their new offensive core.

Reaves signed a four-year, $185 million contract this summer after establishing himself as Doncic’s long-term backcourt partner. He should also be ineligible to be traded until Jan. 15 because of the size of his raise and the mechanism Los Angeles used to re-sign him.

Pelicans’ Long-Term Wing Commitments Create Intrigue

New Orleans added another long-term commitment Friday when Saddiq Bey agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million extension that will keep him under contract through the 2029-30 season.

The Pelicans now have Bey, Trey Murphy III and Jones secured beyond this season. Jones agreed to a three-year, $68 million extension in July 2025 that includes a player option for 2029-30.

That contract eliminates any urgency for New Orleans to trade him. It also makes Jones considerably more valuable.

Still, the money committed to three forwards could create an eventual roster decision if the Pelicans endure another disappointing season. Bey supplies scoring, Murphy projects as a foundational two-way wing and Jones remains the group’s premier defender. New Orleans does not have to choose between them, but another trip to the lottery could force the front office to reconsider how those pieces fit around the rest of its core.

For the Lakers, Jones’ long-term contract only increases his appeal. He would not represent a one-season rental or require Los Angeles to negotiate an immediate extension after surrendering its remaining young assets.

The Lakers’ primary obstacle is draft compensation.

Los Angeles sent Utah unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, plus swaps in 2028 and 2030, to acquire Kessler in a sign-and-trade. That leaves the Lakers without another first-round selection they can trade outright over the next seven drafts.

A 2032 swap remains available, but it does not guarantee New Orleans an additional pick. Knecht would consequently become the centerpiece of the offer, with Thiero providing another developmental prospect and Vanderbilt serving as a veteran defensive replacement.

New Orleans almost certainly would reject that package today. Jones is under team control, carries no immediate contractual risk and possesses a skill set coveted by virtually every contender.

But if another difficult season pushes the Pelicans toward a broader reconstruction, the number of long-term contracts on their books could encourage them to consolidate the roster.

If Jones becomes available, the Lakers should call immediately. They possess enough movable salary to construct a legal offer without Austin Reaves.

Whether they possess enough valuable assets to outbid the rest of the league is another matter.