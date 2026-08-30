Lakers Trade Pitch Lands 37% 3-Point Shooting Big Man After Jonathan Kuminga Miss

The Los Angeles Lakers’ failed pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga left them with more than a hole at power forward.

They still have a roster decision to make.

California Post reporter Khobi Price identified Chicago Bulls big man Jalen Smith among the Lakers’ potential trade alternatives after Kuminga signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Smith presents an intriguing path because acquiring him could address two problems at once.

A potential framework:

Lakers receive: Jalen Smith

Bulls receive: Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht and the Lakers’ 2033 second-round pick

The proposal would give Los Angeles another proven big man while reducing its 16 guaranteed contracts to the regular-season maximum of 15.

And unlike a more ambitious swing, it would not require the Lakers to surrender a first-round pick.

Jalen Smith Trade Solves Lakers’ Roster Problem

Smith is entering the final season of his contract at $9.43 million before unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Hardy and Knecht provide enough outgoing salary for the Lakers to accommodate Smith while also trimming their roster by one player.

That matters for a team operating close to the first apron.

It would also allow Los Angeles to hold onto Jarred Vanderbilt, whose contract could become useful matching salary if a bigger wing becomes available later.

The basketball need is just as clear.

The Lakers currently have only two natural centers on their roster: Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney. Smith would give JJ Redick a third legitimate option at the position and, importantly, a completely different style of center.

Smith averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game for Chicago last season. More compelling for Los Angeles, he shot 37.3% from 3 on 4.2 attempts per game.

That is real stretch-five volume.

Kessler gives the Lakers rim protection and vertical spacing. Looney provides rebounding, screening and physicality. Smith could pull opposing centers away from the basket and create cleaner driving and passing lanes for Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

He has shown that ability before, shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with Indiana in 2023-24.

Why Bulls Could Listen to Los Angeles Offer

Chicago has a reason to consider converting Smith into younger assets.

The Bulls acquired Nic Claxton from Brooklyn this offseason, installing a starting center who is under contract beyond the upcoming season.

Smith, meanwhile, can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

That creates a straightforward decision for Chicago: keep an expiring backup big man or turn him into two younger perimeter players and another draft pick.

Hardy, 24, would give the Bulls another scoring guard with upside.

Knecht, 25, remains a former first-round pick with NBA shooting ability despite an uneven start to his career.

The 2033 second-round pick would be the sweetener.

Los Angeles should not offer significantly more.

Smith is still a reserve-level target, and his season ended prematurely because of a calf injury. But the appeal isn’t star power. It is in fit and price.

After missing on Kuminga, the Lakers do not necessarily need another splash.

They need frontcourt depth, more shooting and a way to turn 16 guaranteed contracts into 15.

Smith could solve all three problems in one move.