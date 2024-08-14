Blockbuster Trade Pitch Swaps 4 Lakers for ‘Elite’ $215 Million Scorer

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason has been quiet. But with Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the roster, there’s always a chance they could shake things up in pursuit of a championship run.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report suggests they do just that. In an August 14 column, he pitched a trade that would land Zach LaVine on the Lakers in exchange for four members of the Los Angeles core.

Chicago Bulls receive: Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt,Jaxson Hayes

Lakers receive: LaVine

Hughes argued that LaVine’s scoring prowess could help erase the woes of non-LeBron minutes for the Lakers.

“But the Lakers aren’t giving up any draft equity here, and a healthy LaVine would give them a star-level scorer to bolster an offense that managed a ho-hum 115.5 points per 100 possessions whenever James was off the floor last season,” Hughes wrote.

LaVine is a star-level scorer, yes. But he’s expensive — under contract through 2027 at over $40 million annually — and coming off of a season-ending foot injury.

Hughes acknowledged the risk in the deal, but argued the preservation of draft assets makes it a worthwhile wager.

“Meanwhile, the Lakers take a justifiable risk by adding one of the higher-ceiling pieces available, setting up their two superstars for a better shot at contention—all without burning draft assets they can use to swing another deal down the line,” Hughes continued.

LaVine averaged 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 25 regular-season appearances with the Bulls last year.

James Supported Lakers Trade Talks for Zach LaVine

Los Angeles has explored a deal for LaVine as recently as last season’s trade deadline. And according to Sam Amick, Jovan Buha, and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Lakers had James’ blessing.

“James has long wanted a star ballhandling sidekick,” The Athletic staff reported on February 14. “James was also in support of the Lakers trading for Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine — two Klutch Sports clients — in the weeks and months leading into the 2024 trade deadline.”

LaVine and LeBron’s mutual representation has helped to fuel trade rumors, and will continue to, until one or the other lands elsewhere. The two were spotted, along with Davis, earlier this summer at Bronny James’ pro day.

Klutch connections have swung a deal in James’ favor previously, when the Lakers traded for Davis in 2019. Will they pave the way for a third star in Los Angeles?

Austin Reaves Largely ‘Untouchable’ For Lakers

Los Angeles trading Reaves seems unlikely. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers would only do so for an All-Star return on his “Buha’s Block” podcast.

“The Lakers, by all indications, are not trying to trade Austin Reaves unless it is an All-Star-level guy. … Even then, it seems like it’s a legit All-Star, not just a fringe All-Star type. They did not want to include him in a potential trade for Dejounte Murray at the deadline,” Buha said on the June 25 episode.

Reaves has been a developmental success story for Los Angeles, who rewarded him with a four-year, $53.8 million deal in 2023.

The 26-year-old guard averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 82 regular-season games last year. In 3560 possessions with James and Reaves on the floor last season, the Lakers outscored opponents by 2.2 points per 100 possessions.

And in 2677 with Davis, James, and Reaves on the floor, that number was 2.7 points per 100 possessions.

The third-year guard has improved year over year, and assimilated himself next to Los Angeles’ stars all the same. On a bargain contract, it’s hard to see the Lakers parting with Reaves.