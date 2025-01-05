Lakers Trade Proposal Lands Elite Young Rim Protector

With the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the busier teams. Rob Pelinka has already acquired Dorian Finney-Smith in a four-player trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Nevertheless, thay trade could be a precursor to what’s to come. The Lakers need to add more depth at the center. Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes have failed to establish themselves as legitimate difference-makers within the Lakers’ rotation.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, a move for Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz could make sense. Pincus even provided a framework for a potential deal between the two franchises. The trade looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz receive: Christian Wood, the removal of top-4 protection on the Lakers’ 2027 first-rounder and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

“Kessler would give coach JJ Redick the flexibility to play another rim-protecting big alongside Anthony Davis, depending on matchups,” Pincus explained. “That’s not currently an option, and the lack of size seemed to show up most over the last two postseasons against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler, 23, is still young and inexpensive next year at $4.9 million. With this and the recent trade with the Nets, the Lakers would have tremendous size and depth at the big positions.”

Kessler, 23, is averaging a double-double this season, providing the Jazz with 10.4 points and 11.1 rebounds over 27 games.

Lakers Could Target Jonas Valanciunas

Walker is a high-upside young talent. He has proven capable of being an elite rim protector in the NBA. However, if the Lakers prefer to add more experience in the middle of the floor, they could look elsewhere.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Jonas Valanciunas is another big man the Lakers are expected to pursue.

“Having acquired the wing defender they sought in Finney-Smith, the next item for the Lakers on their list is a backup center,” Scotto reported. “The Lakers will continue to try and acquire Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas or another backup center on the trade market with their remaining future second-round draft capital, and Gabe Vincent is expected to be dangled in talks as well, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Similarly to Walker, Valanciunas is a physically imposing big man who excels on the glass and can protect the rim. However, he is also a better floor-spacer due to his ability to knock down three-point shots. Given his ability to play on the perimeter, the Lakers may see him as an ideal fit next to Anthony Davis.

Nikola Vucevic is Another Available Big Man

If rebounding and perimeter scoring is what the Lakers are looking for, Nikola Vucevic could also emerge as a potential target. The veteran big man is reportedly available as the Chicago Bulls wait to kickstart their rebuilding efforts.

Vucevic has been linked with multiple teams around the NBA. However, the Lakers have trade assets and a need for position. As such, Vucevic could emerge as a potential under-the-radar target for Pelinka and the front office.

Pelinka has three genuine options for upgrading its center position. Any of the potential additions could help unlock Davis, who prefers to play a power-forward role. Furthermore, with LeBron James at the three, JJ Redick would have significant size within his rotation. Perhaps then, the Lakers could find some consistency and emerge as a potential playoff threat.