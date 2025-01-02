Lakers Linked to Trade for Physical Starting Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still in the market for additional roster upgrades. Rob Pelinka recently made a four-player deal that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in return for Dorian Finney-Smith. However, JJ Redick’s team continues to lack quality in the middle of the floor.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers are expected to continue pursuing Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards. Scotto noted that the Lakers could turn their attention to ‘another backup big man’ before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“Having acquired the wing defender they sought in Finney-Smith, the next item for the Lakers on their list is a backup center,” Scotto reported. “The Lakers will continue to try and acquire Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas or another backup center on the trade market with their remaining future second-round draft capital, and Gabe Vincent is expected to be dangled in talks as well, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Valanciunas is the type of burly big man Anthony Davis thrives next to. Davis has often been at his best when playing as a power forward next to a physically imposing center. It’s no coincidence that the Lakers’ last championship came when pairing Davis and Dwight Howard together in the front court.

Insider Expects Lakers to ‘Scour The Market’

It’s clear that the current Lakers roster isn’t talented enough to contend for a championship. Finney-Smith’s addition will undoubtedly help improve the rotation. However, Redick’s team needs a more considerable injection of fresh talent.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jovan Buha noted the Lakers are expected to ‘scour the market’ as we get closer to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Pelinka still has multiple draft picks and young players he can use as trade chips.

“As for what’s next, the Lakers will continue to scour the trade market ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline for potential upgrades, according to team and league sources,” Buha wrote. “But the plan, for now, is to see how Finney-Smith looks with the group, get their injured frontcourt players back (Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood) and continue to assess the roster as the deadline approaches.”

A big man is likely the priority for the Lakers front office. Nevertheless, they would be wise to cast a wide net and explore all potential trade options to improve the current roster.

Austin Reaves’ Agent Claps Back at Trade Rumors

Recently, Austin Reaves‘ name has been floated in trade rumors surrounding the Lakers. He’s been one of the franchise’s most consistent performers and likely has considerable trade value around the NBA.

On Dec. 26, Reaves agent Aaron Reilly took to X to share his thoughts on the rumors surrounding his client.

“Now people can see why he’s valuable,” Reilly wrote. “He’s the third option and makes sure everyone is happy on the court but can takeover when needed. If he had this usage every game, this is the norm. But he plays within his role. Everyone dying for him to be traded for ball dominant players just don’t get it – the third option behind AD and Bron is not an easy spot. You need to understand your role and where/when you can get yours. But what do we know. Go trade for bloated contracts that do nothing but score! I swear it’ll work perfectly!”

With Russell now residing in Brookly, Reaves is expected to receive a significant increase in both playing time and usage rate. As such, his immediate future projects to be with the Lakers. Whether he sticks around with the team long-term will remain to be seen.