Lakers Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Pitch Reunites 10x All-Star, Lands Ace Bailey

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to move aggressively for trades this offseason. There have been links to several additions and speculated scenarios the Lakers can follow to land pieces that will increase their contention chances.

In a proposed three-team trade by Hoops Hallow’s Ryan Lucas, the Lakers can bolster their roster around Luka Doncic. This will involve a return for a familiar face.

The full trade, as proposed involves the Washington Wizards receiving the No. 2 overall pick from the 2026 draft and Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz. They also get Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht from the Lakers alongside their 2030 and 2032 unprotected first-round picks.

The Jazz will receive the No. 1 overall pick from the Wizards, the Lakers’ No. 25 overall pick and will remove protections on their 2027 first-round pick already owed to the Jazz. Utah also gets Trae Young from Washington and Jake LaRavia from L.A.

The Lakers will receive Anthony Davis, Ace Bailey, two of Utah’s 2027 second-round selections and two of Washington’s 2026 second-round selections.

It is a lot of give and take from the three franchises but ultimately on paper, everyone goes home happy.

Lakers Getting Davis Back and Land Bailey

The proposed trade will see a return to L.A. for Davis, who was included in that blockbuster deal that ushered in the arrival of Doncic. They will also get an injection of youth through Bailey, who was selected in the top five in the 2025 draft by the Jazz.

Davis, 33, has had his fair share of injury woes and played only 29 games in total since leaving the Lakers. However, he will solve their interior problems.

It didn’t work out as expected for the Dallas Mavericks and Wizards — whom he is yet to play for — but when healthy, Davis is one of the league’s premier two-way bigs.

Bailey is an interesting addition because he is young and can be one for the long term. He has shown flashes of star potential with his length, shooting range, and versatility. He is a high-upside piece who could develop into a key offensive contributor alongside Doncic.

In the trade, the Lakers will have to make a substantial investment in both players and draft assets. However, an NBA All-Star like Davis and a young star like Bailey can accelerate their contention window.

Fitting Davis and Bailey into the Cap

The Lakers are still undecided on LeBron James. He will enter unrestricted free agency this summer, and if he goes, it will clear a decent space in their cap.

However, if James remains, it will most likely be on a shorter deal and Austin Reaves is expected to decline his player option and re-sign in a deal that could surpass mid-level.

This structure would keep the Lakers under the second apron, maintaining access to mid-level exceptions but absorbing Davis would be on a veteran exception which luckily they have room for the reduced deals and players who will be dealt.

The success of this whole deal will be down to the Wizards and Jazz’s willingness to acquire draft capital for their high-value pieces.

This risk for the Lakers is that Davis’ injury crisis doesn’t look like it will get better as he ages. Bailey, while promising, is still a developing star, no one knows how a spotlighted environment like L.A. would do to his development.





