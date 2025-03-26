Lakers Trade Rumors: LeBron, Luka, Zion!?

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the boldest moves in recent NBA history by trading for Luka Dončić to pair with LeBron James. The blockbuster deal instantly altered the franchise’s trajectory, creating a star-studded duo expected to compete at the highest level.

How the Luka-LeBron Pairing Has Worked So Far

Since acquiring Dončić, the Lakers have experienced both highs and lows. Offensively, the pairing has shown flashes of brilliance, with Luka’s elite playmaking complementing LeBron’s ability to control any game’s pace.

Since the trade, the Lakers are 12-9, holding down the fifth seed in the Western Conference. With Dončić in the lineup, they are 11-7. They’ve been better but not elite. Caleb Hightower of The Sporting News is among those who expect the Lakers to make additional moves this summer to fortify the roster around their new superstar duo.

There have been growing concerns about depth and defense, particularly at center. After removing Anthony Davis, it was obvious that the Lakers “must upgrade the center position” this offseason, according to Bleacher Report. Los Angeles has struggled with Jaxson Hayes, and the Lakers need a more reliable interior presence.

Lakers’ Offseason Targets: Is Zion Williamson in Play?

While the Lakers addressed many of their shortcomings by acquiring Dončić, reports suggest they could turn their attention to another game-changing talent: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

While Williamson’s trade value remains a topic of debate, his combination of size, athleticism, and scoring ability makes him an intriguing target for Los Angeles. The Lakers have been linked to multiple potential trade targets, including Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams. However, a move for Williamson would be a much more significant shakeup.

Zion Williamson’s Season with the Pelicans

Williamson has had an up-and-down season with the New Orleans Pelicans. While his talent is undeniable, injuries have once again been a factor.

Zion has averaged strong numbers in the games he’s played, showcasing his ability to dominate in the paint. He ranks third in the NBA in scoring per 36 minutes at 31.0 points per game, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (34.4) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (32.0).

He’s posting career highs in rebounding (7.2), assists (5.3), steals (1.2), and blocks (0.9). In the past month, Williamson has also had the first two triple-doubles of his career.

However, availability remains a major concern for any team considering a blockbuster trade. Since becoming the first overall pick in 2019, Williamson has appeared in more than 40 games in a season only twice.

The Potential Fit of Luka, LeBron, and Zion

If the Lakers were to pull off a trade for Williamson, him alongside Dončić and James would be one of the most intriguing trios in the NBA. Zion’s physicality and interior dominance would take pressure off LeBron, while Dončić’s ability to create offense would give Williamson easier scoring opportunities. However, spacing could be challenging, as none of the three are elite outside shooters.

The Lakers have financial concerns, and will be operating on a budget. There will also be the prospect of lingering animosity between the franchises dating back to the trade for Anthony Davis that preceeded Williamson’s rookie season. And to get a player of Zion’s caliber, Los Angeles would likely have to part with budding star Austin Reaves along with Rui Hachimura and other assets.

While the potential pairing of Luka, LeBron, and Zion is tantalizing, the Lakers must carefully assess whether Williamson’s health and fit align with their championship timetable. With an already aggressive front office, another bold move might not be out of the question for Los Angeles.