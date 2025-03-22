Lakers Expected to Make 2 Roster Moves Before Playoffs: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make two roster moves in the coming weeks, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The likely Lakers move is to convert two of their two-way players into standard contracts to make them eligible for the playoffs.

Currently, the Lakers’ three two-way players are guard Jordan Goodwin and centers Trey Jemison III and Christian Koloko.

Among them, Goodwin had played his way into JJ Redick’s rotation with his solid play on both ends of the floor. Jemison has also impressed with his toughness for the Lakers’ thin frontcourt, serving as backup for Jaxson Hayes.

“There’s a chance [of all three two-way guys being converted], but realistically, it’s probably not gonna happen just because I think that the only two obvious players to cut on the roster are Cam Reddish and Alex Len,” Buha said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” on Friday, March 21. “Shake Milton has two more years of a non-guaranteed contract, which could be a valuable trade chip. Markieff Morris is a beloved figure in the locker room. He’s an internal leader; Luka [Doncic] loves him, and LeBron [James] loves him.”

Morris also showed he’s serviceable when his number is called just like when nearly half of the roster was not available in the Lakers’ 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 20.

The veteran big man scored nine points and pulled down four rebounds in 29 minutes. He was the only Lakers player, who had a positive plus-minus (plus-7) in the loss.

JJ Redick on Jordan Goodwin’s ‘Very Complicated’ Situation

Goodwin has only four games of eligibility left to be on the Lakers active roster following their loss to the Bucks. The 6-foot-3 guard had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists with two blocks and a steal in the loss.

He’s become a key cog of the Lakers’ second unit since they brought him in late February.

“It’s very complicated because he’s really earned the trust of the coaching staff,” Redick told reporters after Goodwin’s 15-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on March 18. “But this is unfortunately the nature of the two-way contracts and having a full roster. So again, it’s something, similar to Trey (Jemison), we’re just gonna manage. I think with guys being out, we can’t really afford to have him out of the rotation right now and then we’ll see as we get healthy.”

Goodwin provided solid numbers for the injury-hit Lakers over his last four games, averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Lakers have until the final day of the regular season to convert Goodwin’s two-way deal into a standard contract.

LeBron, Rui Inching Closer to Return

James (left groin strain) and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) are trending toward imminent return as both Los Angeles Lakers forwards have been upgraded to questionable in the latest NBA official injury report ahead of their Saturday (March 22) clash with the visiting Chicago Bulls.

James has missed the last seven games, while Hachimura has been out over the Lakers’ last 12 games.

Following Thursday’s loss to the Bucks, Redick said he is “hopeful” both forwards could play against the Bulls. If not, they could return at some point during their four-game road trip beginning in Orlando on Monday, March 24.