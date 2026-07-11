Lakers Mega Trade Pitch Lands 23-Year-Old Standout, Star Wing With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have made moves this offseason, both in incoming and outgoing. However, the front office is still eyeing possible ways to fine-tune the roster to be in a much better place than it was at the start of the offseason.

According to Hoops Hallow’s Ryan Lucas, the Lakers could pursue another significant addition in Jonathan Kuminga.

Lucas suggested executing a three-team trade between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks to acquire the forward.

In the proposed trade, the Mavericks received Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero and Jarred Vanderbilt from Los Angeles, as well as three of the Lakers’ second-round picks.

The Hawks receive Jaden Hardy from Los Angeles and a 2032 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick swap.

The Lakers receive P.J. Washington from Dallas and Kuminga in a sign-and-trade from Atlanta.

The Lakers have been linked with Kuminga in recent weeks and this approach gives L.A. a promising wing addition and additional frontcourt depth.

The Lakers Path to Add Around Luka Doncic in a Multi-team Trade

Kuminga, 23, spent the second half of 2025-26 with the Hawks after being moved before the trade deadline as part of a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors.

Having seen out a two-year $48.5 million deal he originally had with the Warriors, the Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option, making him an unrestricted free agent. While a return to Atalanta is still possible, Kuminga has gotten interest from around the league and could move.

In this framework, the Lakers would orchestrate a sign-and-trade with the Hawks for Kuminga. He would then join on a four-year, $80 million contract with a player option in year three.

This structure is reasonable given Kuminga’s age and potential. It also fits the reported offer that the Lakers are willing to offer, guaranteeing his long-term commitment. It is a better salary pitch than what he would have gotten as a direct free agency signing.

Kuminga will also retain his Bird rights, due to his team option being declined. They can exceed their cap and offer him a good, flexible salary while also adding another high-impact star.

Lakers Also Get Mavericks Star to form a Solid Roster

The Lakers will also get Mavericks forward Washington in addition to Kuminga. He would slot into the power forward position and bring toughness, rebounding and experience playing with Luka Doncic.

Washington is on a four-year $88 million extension deal which runs through 2029-30. In 2026-27, he will receive roughly $19.8 million.

To make room, the Lakers are moving some pieces, most notably Vanderbilt, whose deal pays him roughly $12.4 million in 2026-27 with a player option the season after. Knecht, Theiro and Hardy’s deal creates additional space.

Washington is clearly an upgrade to Vanderbilt. He has earned more consistent starting minutes over the years and also improved his rebounding in the past couple of seasons.

A lineup of Doncic, Austin Reaves, new center Walker Kessler, Kuminga and Washington, alongside the depth of Quentin Grimes, Colin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvilli and Jake LaRavia, is a strong setup for the Lakers.

Kuminga will be guaranteed serious starting minutes, which is what he has always wanted.





