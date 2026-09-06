Lakers Proposed to Land $90M Starting Forward in 3-for-1 Trade

With training camp a month away, only three Los Angeles Lakers starting spots are locked in: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

The final two slots remain up for debate, with the Lakers weighing offensive options like Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili against defensive-minded wings like Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle.

An intriguing trade idea making the rounds could put the starting lineup debate to rest. Adding veteran wing De’Andre Hunter — who has started 271 of 372 career games — would give head coach JJ Redick a reliable, plug-and-play 3-and-D anchor on the wing.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands 3-and-D Specialist

Lakers would receive: De’Andre Hunter

Kings would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, 2022 second-round pick (via WAS)

As part of the deal, the Lakers would send out three players and one of the second-round picks they received from the Washington Wizards in the Deandre Ayton trade.

Why the Lakers Do It

De’Andre Hunter brings something Grimes, Mamukelashvili and Williams don’t: a battle-tested 3-and-D skill set. He flashed his ceiling in 2024–25 with the Atlanta Hawks, posting a career-best 19.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game alongside an impressive 2.6 made threes on 39% shooting. Though his role shrank following a midseason move to the Cleveland Cavaliers, his talent remains undeniable.

Hunter could potentially give Redick a rare blend of elite wing defense and reliable three-point shooting. He is a low-risk, high-reward gamble for the Lakers — his expiring $24.9M salary protects their long-term cap flexibility, while a contract year provides plenty of personal motivation. If he recaptures his 2024-25 form, Los Angeles lands a key contributor; if the experiment fails, they can let him walk in free agency.

Why the Kings Do It

The Sacramento Kings simply don’t have the cap flexibility to pay Hunter next year, given that they are already carrying several steep, high-risk contracts — most notably Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk. Positioned as they are, re-signing Hunter in a year’s time is a non-starter, making a proactive move to move on from the veteran wing their best path forward.

Financially, taking on Jaden Hardy and Jake LaRavia carries little risk since both can be waived in a year, while Jarred Vanderbilt holds a $13.2 million player option for 2027–28. The lanky wing has struggled to find a steady role on the Lakers, but could be motivated to play for his next contract in a new situation. Ultimately, this trade preserves Sacramento’s long-term vision, keeping their flexibility intact as they build around Darius Acuff Jr., Maxime Raynaud, Nique Clifford and the rest of their core.