Lakers Get Great Trade News on $15M Target as Deal Now ‘Far More Realistic’

The Los Angeles Lakers circled around getting a starting-level wing this offseason. Jonathan Kuminga was the most speculated target, but L.A. could be eyeing a number of options.

It’s no longer news that Kuminga chose to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which has left the Lakers with either sticking with their current options or still trying for an addition.

According to Lake Show Life’s Maxwell Ogden, the Lakers search also hovered over New Orleans Pelicans star Herbert Jones.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have a long-established interest in trading for New Orleans Pelicans wing Herbert Jones,” Ogden wrote. “Los Angeles reportedly discussed a trade for Jones during the 2025-26 season, but New Orleans’ asking price was too high for the purple and gold to agree to.”

The Pelicans were not competing for playoff spots but treated Jones as a core piece not to be moved. If at all they want to move him, the Lakers were not reportedly keen on surrendering high returns for him.

Lakers’ Herb Jones Chances

The picture to add Jones may have just shifted for the Lakers following recent developments from New Orleans. The Pelicans signed Saddiq Bey to a three-year, $55.5 million extension. While that itself doesn’t seem like a big fuss, their wing group suddenly looks crowded with significant earners.

“In the aftermath of the Pelicans signing Saddiq Bey to a three-year, $55.5 million contract extension, however, a trade for Jones may be a more viable option than ever before,” Ogden added. “As it stands, the Pelicans will be paying three wings at least $17.1 million in 2027-28: Bey, Jones, and Trey Murphy III.”

Bey’s new deal is quite flexible in that it reduces below the starting $20.1 million from the 2027-28 season. For Jones, he is already sitting on his own slightly larger extension at roughly $68 million, and his deal kicks in concurrently with Bey’s. However, Jones’ money is opposite as it rises until its final year.

Adding Murphy and Zion Williamson’s money, the Pelicans would be committing a fortune for only frontcourt and wing stars.

In the most practical sense, the Pelicans would have to move at least one of those pieces. Williamson and Murphy seem unlikely and Bey just received a new deal which indicates he may be seeing off his old deal. It leaves Jones as the most movable piece, and his roughly $14.9 million salary for the upcoming season is something the Lakers can work with and do a trade.

The Lakers have pieces that can match salary, but the hiccup has always been what the return for New Orleans would be like. A one-first-round-pick package may not cut it even though things may soften if they intend to move Jones now. The Lakers’ draft asset pool is thin following other major offseason deals, but something could be worked out with the Pelicans.

Jones Remains a Starting-Caliber Wing

Jones is no Kuminga in that he doesn’t have the experience of playing for a contending roster or with some of the best players in the league. However, Jones could solve a defensive need for L.A. in the wings.

“The Lakers’ interest in Jones centers around his status as one of the best defensive wings in the NBA,” Ogden wrote. “The 27-year-old earned All-Defensive First Team recognition in 2023-24 and has overcome an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign to return to an elite level of defensive play.”

Injuries have been a concern for Jones; after playing 76 games in the 2023-24 season, he has played a combined 76 games in the last two seasons. This can be overlooked as his contributions when on the floor could help the core of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

The two Lakers guards have been criticized for their defense and Jones would be a great cover should a move materialize.