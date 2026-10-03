Projected NBA Trade Gives Lakers 6’7″ 3-PT Record-Holder Next to Luka Doncic

Yes, Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are still alive. Yes, they aren’t going anywhere. No, it is not guaranteed that a trade — be it for the 15th man or that one player Lakers fans swear will make them a lock to win the 2026-27 NBA championship — happens now or even before the trade deadline.

But it should.

For all their talent, the Lakers still don’t have a complete roster. Fans are hopeful that will change by the time Feb. 11 rolls around. As has often been stated over the last few months, the Lakers lack a legitimate starting wing — though there are a few players on the roster that may have something to say about that — and someone to provide consistent minutes behind 7’2” star big man Walker Kessler.

Lakers trade speculation is still fast-flowing, with familiar and new names alike in the fray.

Proposed Trade Brings Mr. Familiar to Lakers

No player has been mentioned more in Lakers trade rumors than Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington, and rightfully so. Washington, who holds the rookie record for most 3-pointers in a debut, is a tried and true option. L.A. needs a proven, starting power forward, which Washington is. The team would prefer the best fit alongside superstar point guard Luka Doncic, which Washington is.

Fansided’s Mat Issa believes Washington is one of three players the Lakers could target this season.

“In this FanSpo hypothetical, the Lakers would get Washington from the Mavericks and Jericho Sims from the Milwaukee Bucks (the third team in this deal),” Issa wrote. “In return, the Mavericks would get Jarred Vanderbilt, Kevin Porter Jr., a first round pick swap, and two second round picks. Jake LaRavia would go to the Bucks to make the money work.”

Mavs fans will continue to resist the Washington-to-L.A. trade talk, in part because the Lakers — well, let’s just be unashamedly honest here — stole their franchise superstar two seasons ago. Whether the Mavs are O.K. with the PR hit of sending another star to L.A. is something we’ll leave to the side for now, but there’s no denying that Washington would not only fill a major need for the Lakers but make them that much more formidable in the Western Conference.

“Washington is exactly who the Lakers need to round out their starting five alongside Dončić, Austin Reaves, Kessler, and (Quentin) Grimes, and he’s already got some built in chemistry with their best player,” Issa wrote. “If the Mavericks and Bucks are game, this deal would be a no-brainer.”

Is L.A. Angling to Make a Trade?

Opinions will continue to vary, but a safe answer is that the Lakers could — and probably should — wait to see what they have in the Ziaire Williams and the Sandro Mamukelashvilils of the world before digging into what’s left of their war chest to make a trade.

Williams has two-way upside and just turned 25, while Mamukelashvili brings offensive versatility and is someone who can be a dangerous 3-point option around Doncic, who as we know is Mr. Magic when it comes to delivering dimes to open shooters on the perimeter.

Is it fair to compare the Lakers to the OKCs and San Antonios of the world? No, not yet. Not until they address their final two roster needs.