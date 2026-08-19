Lakers Projected to Land $90M Former Top 5 Draft Pick if Kuminga Trade Fails

The Los Angeles Lakers are still in pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga. The 23-year-old free agent forward has been a heavily speculated subject this offseason. Multiple teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, have shown interest in Kuminga.

But according to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers appear to be the first in line for the young swingman.

“Since the very start of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have made it known to Kuminga and his representation that they value his skills and want him as a key secondary player alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves,” Siegel reported for ClutchPoints. “While they did present a small contract offer to Kuminga in early July, he held out to see what other teams were interested and whether his price would grow from the $10 million annually LA was offering.”

Although some believe the Lakers will ultimately win the Kuminga sweepstakes, the team has to have a plan B prepared given how crucial it is to pick up another starting-caliber wing this offseason.

One player the Lakers might want to look into is Chicago Bulls rising forward Patrick Williams.

Williams Can Be a Strong Fallback Option for Lakers if Jonathan Kuminga Lands Elsewhere

Williams, the 24-year-old former No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft, has spent his first six seasons in Chicago. For years, it has felt like Williams is just a step away from tapping into his enormous potential. With the Lakers needing a power forward and prepared to feature that position next season, Williams could get his opportunity to shine for a hopeful contender if he makes his way to L.A.

Here is a potential framework that sends Williams to the Lakers.

Lakers receive: Patrick Williams

Bulls receive: Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht and a 2031 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2033 second round pick (via LAL)

With Williams still being early in his career, spending two first round picks to acquire him may be worth it for the Lakers, especially if it means also unloading Vanderbilt’s contract and finding a new home for the struggling Knecht.

In six seasons, Williams has registered nine points and rebounds per game and has shot 38 percent from the 3-point line.

Williams would be on the books for three more years at $54 million, with a $18 million player-option for the final season. The 24-year-old is still a developmental prospect. If he can find his rhythm in L.A., trading for him might look like a bargain down the line.

Why L.A. Needs a Plan B

The Lakers may be the most interested in Kuminga of any team, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll become a Laker.

“The Lakers are sitting there still as the hungriest suitor but also knowing at this point there is not necessarily a reason to throttle forward and blow out the rest of your assets and trying to get him every last dollar he wants,” said ESPN reporter Anthony Slater.

If Atlanta seeks an aggressive offer in a sign-and-trade centered around Kuminga, the Lakers might pull away and weigh other options.

Especially in the short-term, Kuminga and Williams, who is the considerably better defender between the two, would likely have a similar impact on the Lakers. If Williams can be had at a cheaper price, it is worth choosing him over Kuminga.