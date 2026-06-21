Lakers Linked to Intriguing UConn Big Man Ahead of NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for frontcourt help could extend to Tuesday’s NBA Draft.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported late Saturday in The Stein Line that UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. has emerged as a player connected to Los Angeles ahead of the draft.

“The Lakers at No. 25 are another team rivals are projecting will land on a big man,” Fischer wrote. “Another big man who’s been connected to the Lakers is UConn center Tarris Reed Jr., who I’ve also heard has interest from teams as high as the late teens.”

The report comes as the Lakers continue searching for size and athleticism in the frontcourt around franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic.

While veteran centers such as Mitchell Robinson, Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren have been linked to Los Angeles in recent months, Reed could represent a younger and potentially less expensive long-term solution.

Tarris Reed Jr. Produced Like One of College Basketball’s Best Big Men

Reed enjoyed a breakout season at UConn, averaging 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 27.3 minutes per game while helping lead the Huskies to the national championship game.

The 6-foot-9¾ center also led the Big East in field-goal percentage, shooting 60.7% from the floor after connecting on 67% of his attempts during the previous season.

His production was not driven by perimeter shooting or high usage.

Instead, Reed built his reputation through efficiency, physicality and relentless work around the basket.

The former Michigan transfer averaged 3.2 offensive rebounds per game last season and consistently generated second-chance opportunities through sheer strength and positioning.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Reed measured with a 7-foot-4¼ wingspan and a 9-foot-2 standing reach while weighing 263 pounds, making him one of the most physically imposing prospects in the draft class.

Reed’s Skill Set Fits What Lakers Need Around Luka Doncic

The Lakers finished second-last in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game last season at just 9.4.

Their lack of size and second-chance production became one of the roster’s most glaring weaknesses.

Reed’s strengths align directly with those deficiencies.

He is regarded as one of the draft’s premier offensive rebounders and strongest screen setters. He also has shown promise as a short-roll playmaker and lob finisher.

Those traits could make him an ideal fit alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Throughout his career, Doncic has thrived playing with physical rim-running centers capable of finishing in traffic, protecting the paint and doing much of the dirty work inside.

Reed’s ability to impact games without needing touches could make him especially attractive to a Lakers team seeking complementary pieces around its stars.

Lakers Could Face Tough Competition for Reed

Landing Reed may not be simple.

Fischer reported that teams drafting in the late teens have also expressed interest in the UConn center.

ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo recently projected Reed to go No. 29 overall and noted that his strong NCAA tournament performance and pre-draft workouts have significantly boosted his stock.

Reed scored at least 20 points in three NCAA tournament games and has steadily climbed draft boards as teams search for plug-and-play contributors.

Questions remain about his outside shooting and free-throw accuracy. Reed shot just 58.2% from the line during his collegiate career and has yet to demonstrate consistent offensive range beyond the paint.

Still, his rebounding instincts, interior scoring and rim protection profile as NBA-ready skills.

For a Lakers team searching for size and physicality around Doncic, Reed increasingly looks like one of the more intriguing options who could be available when Los Angeles goes on the clock at No. 25.