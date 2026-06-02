Lakers Get Telling Update on $87 Million Star Center Target for Luka Doncic

Perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers know better than anyone. It takes two to tango to win a championship.

Or so that’s what their fabled history has taught them. From the Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pairing to the intimidating 1-2 punch of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Today’s Lakers have a generational talent at the guard position but are without a star big man to complete the duo. That’s why L.A. has been heavily rumored to be interested in grabbing the best big man available on this year’s open market.

No, the Lakers won’t land the next Abdul-Jabbar or O’Neal, but they could find a player who would appear to make the perfect fit alongside the overall greatness of Doncic and the scoring boost of Austin Reaves.

One name connected to the Lakers is Oklahoma City Thunder star Isaiah Hartenstein, who is viewed as one of the top versatile big men in the league. But the Lakers may be left having to look elsewhere after a recent report.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Thunder are expected to retain the 28-year-old Hartenstein this summer despite being cap-strapped and above the second apron.

Hartenstein Believed to Continue With Thunder as Lakers Chances Fizzle

There haven’t been any official reports stating the Lakers are looking to pursue Hartenstein aggressively, but considering the state of the Lakers’ frontcourt, Hartenstein would be a no-brainer upgrade.

According to Siegel, Hartenstein, who is a roughly $28 million team-option for the 2026-27 season, is expected to remain on the Thunder for now.

“There is a small possibility that Hartenstein’s team option will get picked up,” Siegel wrote, “but the league-wide belief is that he and the team will agree on a new long-term extension upon declining his $28.5 million option. As reported by ClutchPoints on May 13, the expectation is that Hartenstein will re-sign with the Thunder at a smaller cap figure to help the team.”

While the Thunder have some financial decisions concerning their roster to sort out before next season, it isn’t surprising to learn the franchise intends to keep Hartenstein.

The veteran big man was signed in free agency two years ago after a successful stint with the New York Knicks. And with the Thunder already acquiring the savvy Alex Caruso via trade just days before signing Hartenstein, both players were viewed as an offseason overhaul that would take the Thunder from really good to elite.

Fittingly, the Thunder won the NBA championship less than 12 months later.

Entering this year’s playoffs, there was some doubt over Hartenstein’s future with the Thunder. But after he played a vital role in helping the injury-hit Thunder drag the Spurs to seven games, it was clear Hartenstein’s stock ballooned in the Western Conference finals.

Lakers Should Keep Star Center on Radar in Case He Becomes Available

Knowing all that, the Lakers should not remove Hartenstein from their list of potential offseason targets until his extension with Thunder doesn’t become official.

Hartenstein checks all the boxes that the Lakers are desperate to fill.

They brought in DeAndre Ayton last offseason to help fill a major void and, though Ayton had his moments, the majority would agree the 27-year-old former lottery pick is not the long-term answer.

On the other hand, Hartenstein is a fantastic rebounder and rim protector. His ability to make an impact offensively stretches beyond his knack for catching and finishing lobs — something Doncic expertly facilitates. He is a skilled passer and can initiate the offense.

He delivers a multi-faceted two-way skillset. Inserting Hartenstein into the starting lineup would instantly boost the Lakers’ ranking in multiple categories.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Hartenstein, but if he becomes available, the Lakers should view him as the best free agent (aside from their own) on the market.