Lakers Urged to Hold On to Player Who is Expected to Get Cut Soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are marching toward the start of the 2026-27 season, which means time is running out to make a key roster decision.

The Lakers are still in the market for some reinforcements in the frontcourt and on the wing, but options appear limited given the team’s limited trade assets. L.A. could also turn back to the free agent market, where they were highly-active in July, to address roster needs.

Whatever decision gets made will be impacted by the Lakers’ roster size. With the team already housing 16 players, any trade would likely have to send out multiple players for one, while any new signing would require the Lakers to make a cut elsewhere.

That brings players like Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James to the limelight.

The Lakers’ Three Cut Candidates

Hardy, Knecht and James are said to be the three most likely players to get axed to help the Lakers become roster compliant. But Knecht particularly stands out.

Knecht has been highly-speculated as the player most likely to get waived this offseason. But LakeShow of ClutchPoints urges the Lakers to continue to believe in Knecht’s long-term potential.

“Let Dalton Knecht be Dalton. He doesn’t need to be a star. Give him a simple role: shoot, space the floor and score,” the source wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “If he gives us a couple of threes a night, this Lakers offense looks completely different. We still believe in Dalton.”

Knecht, 25, was the Lakers’ top draft pick in 2024. After flashing moments of promise in his rookie season, where he averaged 9.1 points and converted nearly 38 percent of his 3-point tries, Knecht clearly regressed in Year 2, posting just 4.2 points per game and earning minimal play time.

Knecht Tabbed as a Clear Candidate to Get Waived

According to Lakers analyst Trevor Lane, Knecht is first in line among players who could get released this offseason.

“The Lakers have until Oct. 31 — Halloween, spooky time — to make a decision on Dalton Knecht and whether or not they want him under contract next year at $6.4 million,” Lane said on the Lakers Nation YouTube channel. “Last year, they went ahead and picked up the $4.2 million team-option. My assumption is that if they had to make a decision right now, they would not pick up the $6.4 million team-option on Dalton Knecht. He’s got between now and Halloween to change their mind. … I hope Dalton comes out and he is great (next season) and he turns it around. If he doesn’t, and the Lakers don’t pick up that team-option, he’s probably the clear candidate to get cut.”

Meanwhile, the Lakers have incentives to hold on to Hardy and James. Hardy, who was acquired in a deal that sent Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards this offseason, is only 24 and is owed just $12 million over the next two seasons, making him a potentially attractive piece in a trade. James, on the other hand, is just 21 and showed signs of noticeable improvement in his second season. Lane noted that the Lakers “value” James.

If Knecht remains a Laker past this offseason, next season will likely be his final opportunity to prove himself in Los Angeles.