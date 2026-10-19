Lakers Cut Ties With Former First-Round Pick After Failed Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers spent the weekend searching for a trade partner for Dalton Knecht. When the NBA’s roster deadline arrived, they decided they could no longer wait.

The Lakers waived Knecht on Monday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, ending the former first-round pick’s tenure in Los Angeles just two years after selecting him 17th overall in the 2024 NBA draft.

The decision came before the league’s 2 p.m. Pacific deadline for teams to finalize their opening-night rosters.

Los Angeles entered Monday with 16 guaranteed contracts and needed to trim its roster to 15 before Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Knecht, once viewed as an important part of the franchise’s future, became the odd man out.

His departure also represents another disappointing outcome for a Lakers organization that had hoped to develop him into a dependable perimeter scorer.

Rob Pelinka Unable to Find Dalton Knecht Trade Before Deadline

Knecht’s departure had been building for several days.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Lakers spent the weekend exploring trades involving Knecht, hoping to address their frontcourt needs while creating the required roster opening.

Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims emerged as one potential target.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the teams discussed a possible deal, although an agreement never materialized.

For Knecht, the waiver marks a dramatic change from the optimism surrounding his arrival in Los Angeles.

The former Tennessee standout showed considerable promise during his rookie season, using his outside shooting to earn opportunities in coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

But his development stalled.

Knecht averaged just 4.2 points in 54 appearances last season, struggling to establish a consistent role as the Lakers adjusted their roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

His 2026 preseason offered little evidence of a turnaround.

The 25-year-old averaged 2.8 points across four exhibition games while shooting 25% from the field.

He scored 11 points against Golden State on Oct. 6 but went scoreless in his other three appearances.

JJ Redick Explained Why Dalton Knecht Fell Out of Lakers Plans

Redick had already offered a revealing assessment of Knecht’s situation before Monday’s decision.

“I think the biggest thing is the team changed,” Redick said last week. “Needs changed, the fit changed.”

The Lakers coach acknowledged that Knecht had improved but pointed to the team’s growing collection of perimeter players.

“I just think coming into this year, we added a lot of wings, and he’s in a tough spot right now,” Redick said.

Those additions included Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, leaving fewer opportunities for Knecht to establish himself.

His departure also closes a turbulent chapter that included a failed trade to Charlotte in February 2025.

The Lakers had agreed to send Knecht to the Hornets in a deal involving center Mark Williams, only for the transaction to be rescinded.

Knecht remained in Los Angeles but never secured the consistent role the franchise originally envisioned.

With Monday’s waiver, the Lakers have resolved their immediate roster crunch without bringing back another center.

Knecht, meanwhile, will have an opportunity to continue his career elsewhere if another NBA team claims him or signs him after he clears waivers.

For a player who arrived as a promising first-round selection, the next chapter begins considerably sooner than anyone expected.