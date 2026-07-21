Lakers Cut Rookie to Make Room for Summer League Standout

The Los Angeles Lakers converted Arthur Kaluma’s summer league breakthrough into a two-way contract.

Peter Suder paid the roster price.

Los Angeles waived Suder from his two-way deal to create an opening for Kaluma, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Tuesday. The decision came less than a month after the Lakers signed Suder as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NBA draft.

“The Lakers waived Suder from his two-way deal to be able to sign Arthur Kaluma to a two-way after Vegas,” McMenamin wrote on X.

The move resolves the two-way roster question that emerged as Kaluma developed into one of the most productive unsigned players in Las Vegas. Suder could still remain in the organization through the Lakers’ relocated and rebranded G League affiliate, but that opportunity is no longer guaranteed.

Coachella Valley Lakers Interested in Peter Suder

McMenamin reported that the Coachella Valley Lakers would welcome Suder onto their roster for their inaugural season in the Greater Palm Springs region.

“The Coachella Valley Lakers would welcome Peter Suder to their roster, a source familiar with the organization told ESPN, but understand that Suder will explore his options,” McMenamin wrote.

That leaves Suder with a choice.

He is no longer attached to Los Angeles through a two-way contract, freeing him to pursue opportunities with any NBA organization. Suder could join Coachella Valley and remain inside the Lakers’ development system, or search for another two-way deal or training-camp invitation.

The Lakers moved quickly to sign the 6-foot-5 guard after he went undrafted out of Miami University in Ohio. Suder averaged 14.8 points and shot 42% from 3-point range while earning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors.

His summer league opportunity did not produce the same momentum.

Suder struggled to establish a consistent role and did not appear in the Lakers’ semifinal loss to the Golden State Warriors despite being available. His absence became particularly notable because Kaluma was playing his way into a contract.

Arthur Kaluma Earned Two-Way Deal

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported late Monday that the Lakers agreed to a two-way contract with Kaluma, citing his agents, Todd Ramasar and Mike Simonetta of Life Sports Agency.

Kaluma averaged 18.6 points while shooting 60.9% from the field and 50% from 3-point range during the Las Vegas summer league.

His defining performance came against the Dallas Mavericks, when he scored 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting and made six 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-7 forward already had a season of equity within the organization. After going undrafted in 2025 following college stops at Creighton, Kansas State and Texas, Kaluma spent his rookie season in the Lakers’ G League program.

He averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 35 games, allowing Los Angeles to evaluate his development before his offensive improvement became evident in Las Vegas.

Lakers Reward Kaluma’s Summer League Breakout

The Lakers entered summer league with all three two-way slots occupied by Suder, Chris Mañon and AK Okereke. Signing Kaluma required them to move on from one of those investments.

Suder’s contract proved the most vulnerable.

The decision reflects the fluid nature of two-way roster spots. Suder earned the initial opportunity through his college production, but Kaluma provided stronger evidence that he was ready for the next one.

Two-way contracts remain separate from the Lakers’ standard roster, meaning the transaction does not address the club’s separate need to reach the regular-season roster limit.

It does give Los Angeles another athletic forward to develop around Luka Dončić after Kaluma forced his way into the organization’s plans.

Suder could still begin his professional career with the Lakers in Coachella Valley.

First, he will determine whether another organization can offer something better.