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Lakers Waive 2 Players Ahead of Training Camp

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2025 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers waived Chase Ross and Meechie Johnson Jr. ahead of training camp, ending both guards’ stays on the NBA roster less than two weeks after signing them.

The Lakers announced the moves while adding forwards William Kyle III and Cole Swider on Exhibit 10 contracts. The shuffle comes as Los Angeles prepares for its first camp of the post-LeBron James era, with Luka Doncic leading a substantially changed team.

Ross and Johnson signed Exhibit 10 deals on Sept. 18. Those contracts brought them into the organization without guaranteeing a regular-season roster spot. Their quick departures do not necessarily end their connection with the Lakers: Exhibit 10 deals can provide a path to the franchise’s G League affiliate if the players choose to report there. Neither guard has been announced as a member of the Coachella Valley Lakers.

What Ross and Johnson Brought to Los Angeles

2026 NBA California Classic - Miami Heat v San Antonio Spurs
GettyMeechie Johnson of the Miami Heat warms up prior to playing the San Antonio Spurs in the California Classic, an NBA Summer League game at Chase Center on July 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ross, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Marquette, averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in his final college season. His defensive activity stood out: He averaged more than two steals per game and led the Big East in that category. He also spent time with the Lakers during summer league before signing his September deal.

Johnson finished his college career at South Carolina, where he averaged 17.2 points and 4.3 assists last season. The Cleveland native played for Miami’s summer league team before Los Angeles brought him in.

For both players, the immediate hope of competing in Lakers training camp has closed. The longer route through the G League remains possible. That distinction is easy to lose in a transaction notice, particularly when a player is signed and waived in a matter of days.

The Lakers made a similar move earlier this month with forward Anton Watson, signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract and then waiving him. The series of short stays points to a front office assembling options for the broader organization while managing its camp roster.

Lakers Turn to Two Forwards for Camp

2022 NBA Summer League - Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyCole Swider of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting a 3-pointer and getting a foul call against the Charlotte Hornets during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kyle gives the Lakers another look at a young frontcourt player. The 6-foot-9 Syracuse product went undrafted after averaging 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last season. His shot blocking offers something different from what Ross and Johnson would have brought to practices.

Swider is a familiar face. He previously held a two-way contract with the Lakers and returns after playing overseas. At 6-foot-8, he offers perimeter shooting and experience with the organization, though an Exhibit 10 contract does not assure him a place on the opening-night roster, either.

Los Angeles is carrying the camp maximum of 21 players. Those spots give coach JJ Redick a group to evaluate through practices and preseason games; the roster will have to shrink to at least 14 or a maximum of 15 players before the regular season.

For Ross and Johnson, the waiver news arrived before that evaluation began. Their next decision is whether to pursue the opportunity the Lakers may still offer beyond the NBA bench.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Lakers Waive 2 Players Ahead of Training Camp

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