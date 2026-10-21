Lakers Get Walker Kessler Boost as 3 Players Face Injury Concerns vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will have their starting center available for opening night. Whether they will have one of their key backcourt additions remains uncertain.

Walker Kessler was listed as available for Wednesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors despite wearing a splint on his left finger, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday evening.

The news provides a welcome development for coach JJ Redick, whose revamped roster will face its first regular-season test at Crypto.com Arena.

But the Lakers are dealing with other injuries.

Collin Sexton is questionable with a right soleus strain, while Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr have been ruled out.

Walker Kessler Cleared for Lakers Season Opener

Kessler’s availability gives Los Angeles some much-needed stability in the frontcourt.

The Lakers acquired the 7-foot-1 center from the Utah Jazz during the offseason before signing him to a four-year, $130 million contract.

His arrival was intended to address two longstanding needs: rim protection and a reliable finishing target for Luka Doncic around the basket.

But Kessler’s transition was interrupted when he injured his left pinkie finger during training camp.

He missed the Lakers’ first three preseason games before making his debut against Golden State in Las Vegas on Oct. 13.

Kessler finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes.

The performance offered an early glimpse of what he could bring to Los Angeles.

Kessler’s defensive presence will be especially important against a Warriors team built around Stephen Curry’s perimeter shooting and constant off-ball movement.

He also gives Redick a traditional center to anchor lineups featuring Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Collin Sexton Questionable; Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr Ruled Out

Sexton’s status remains the biggest question for the Lakers heading into Wednesday.

The veteran guard missed the entire preseason while recovering from a right soleus strain.

He participated fully in Monday’s practice, however, marking an encouraging step toward his Lakers debut.

“We’ll be taking it day by day,” Sexton told reporters Monday. “At the end of the day, I had a really good practice, felt good.”

Sexton provides downhill scoring, ballhandling and another offensive option behind Doncic and Reaves.

His availability could influence Redick’s backcourt rotation, particularly against Golden State’s aggressive perimeter defense.

The news was less encouraging for Thiero and Carr.

Thiero was officially ruled out because of left knee effusion and swelling, confirming that the second-year forward will miss the opener after sitting out recent practices.

The 22-year-old appeared in just 25 games during his rookie season because of injuries and entered training camp hoping to establish a more consistent role.

Carr, meanwhile, was ruled out because of a right oblique strain.

The rookie also missed Monday’s and Tuesday’s practices, limiting his preparation as he attempts to earn minutes in a crowded Lakers wing rotation.

Both absences leave Redick with fewer developmental options entering the season.

The Warriors have their own injury concerns, although Curry was listed as probable with right ankle soreness.

For Los Angeles, the injury report presents a mixed picture.

Kessler is cleared to play, providing the Lakers with a much-needed defensive anchor.

But Sexton’s availability remains unresolved, while Thiero and Carr will have to wait to make their regular-season debuts.

The Lakers will open their season Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern against Golden State.