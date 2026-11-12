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Lakers’ Walker Kessler Joins Wemby on Historic NBA List in 11-Point Bucks Win

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Walker Kessler #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Faced with potential injury concerns to multiple key stars, including Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers’ 11-point victory over the struggling Milwaukee Bucks could have been easier. 

The Lakers improved to 11-2 after Wednesday’s win, their seventh in a row, as they grasp the top seed in the Western Conference nearly one month into the 2026-27 season. 

Meanwhile, star big man Walker Kessler, who entered this season with as much pressure as any big man in the NBA, continues to shine as a Laker. 

Lakers Big Man Makes NBA History in Win Over Bucks

Walker Kessler, Los Angeles Lakers
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Walker Kessler #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles upcourt during the second half of a game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on October 28, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Until the Lakers far and away exceed expectations, debates will rage on about the team’s decision to expend multiple first round picks to acquire Kessler, who appeared in just five games last season. But so far in his Lakers tenure, Kessler has demonstrated that he was worth the steep price. On Wednesday, the star big man joined San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Washington’s Anthony Davis on a historic list.

“The Lakers’ Walker Kessler grabbed his 2,000th rebound against the Bucks on Wednesday, becoming the 11th-fastest player in NBA history to reach 2,000-plus points, 2,000-plus rebounds and 500-plus blocks,” Mehlissa Rohlin of the California Post wrote. “Kessler is the third-fastest active player to reach that line, trailing only Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis.”

Kessler may not match the two-way impact of Wembanyama, who is among the early frontrunners for league MVP, and may not possess the sheer firepower of a peak Davis, who spent 5 ½ seasons as a Laker, but Kessler is showing that he has been everything L.A. had hoped he would be this season.

Through 13 games for the Lakers this season, Kessler has proven once again that he is one of the league’s premier shot blockers and rim protectors. Kessler, acquired via sign-and-trade in July, is averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

On the season, Kessler is averaging 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 61 percent from the field.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers’ Walker Kessler Joins Wemby on Historic NBA List in 11-Point Bucks Win

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