Lakers’ Walker Kessler Joins Wemby on Historic NBA List in 11-Point Bucks Win

Faced with potential injury concerns to multiple key stars, including Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers’ 11-point victory over the struggling Milwaukee Bucks could have been easier.

The Lakers improved to 11-2 after Wednesday’s win, their seventh in a row, as they grasp the top seed in the Western Conference nearly one month into the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, star big man Walker Kessler, who entered this season with as much pressure as any big man in the NBA, continues to shine as a Laker.

Lakers Big Man Makes NBA History in Win Over Bucks

Until the Lakers far and away exceed expectations, debates will rage on about the team’s decision to expend multiple first round picks to acquire Kessler, who appeared in just five games last season. But so far in his Lakers tenure, Kessler has demonstrated that he was worth the steep price. On Wednesday, the star big man joined San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Washington’s Anthony Davis on a historic list.

“The Lakers’ Walker Kessler grabbed his 2,000th rebound against the Bucks on Wednesday, becoming the 11th-fastest player in NBA history to reach 2,000-plus points, 2,000-plus rebounds and 500-plus blocks,” Mehlissa Rohlin of the California Post wrote. “Kessler is the third-fastest active player to reach that line, trailing only Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis.”

Kessler may not match the two-way impact of Wembanyama, who is among the early frontrunners for league MVP, and may not possess the sheer firepower of a peak Davis, who spent 5 ½ seasons as a Laker, but Kessler is showing that he has been everything L.A. had hoped he would be this season.

Through 13 games for the Lakers this season, Kessler has proven once again that he is one of the league’s premier shot blockers and rim protectors. Kessler, acquired via sign-and-trade in July, is averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

On the season, Kessler is averaging 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 61 percent from the field.